Easiest way to level up Overwatch 2 Battle Pass

Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass has finally arrived after much anticipation, making an appearance in both free and premium formats. Season 1 Battle Pass rewards players with numerous in-game items such as Hero skins, weapon charms, sprays, and voice lines.

This time around, a new, rare skin called Mythic has been introduced and can be unlocked by completing the Battle Pass. Previously, it featured only Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary items. This iteration will include 80 tiers of exciting items for players to unlock.

However, making their way through all 80 levels of the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass can be a time-consuming affair. This article looks to help users quickly level up their Battle Pass.

Fastest and easiest ways to level-up Overwatch 2 Battle Pass

Each tier in the Battle Pass is 10,000 XP. Since it has 80 tiers in total, it will require players to earn a minimum of 800,000 XP to unlock them all. Users can earn XP by playing matches or completing various in-game challenges.

Here are some tips and tricks that will assist gamers to level-up their Season 1 Battle Pass:

1) Playing with friends

This is the easiest way to get XP boosts in Overwatch 2. When you play a match, irrespective of the outcome, you will earn experience points. However, if you squad up with your friends and play in a party, you will be granted some amount of extra XP. All this is taken into consideration while leveling up the Battle Pass.

If you're going to be playing anyway, consider teaming up with your friends for some additional free experience points.

2) Completing the daily challenges

Overwatch 2 gives its players three daily challenges to accomplish every day. Completing each of these challenges will reward you with 3000 XP. Since there are three new challenges every day, it will allow you to earn a maximum of 9000 XP every other day by simply completing them. Now, all you need is 1000 extra points to unlock a tier and this can be easily had by playing a few matches.

Moreover, there are weekly challenges which rewards users with 5000 XP per completed challenge. There will be eleven of those every week, meaning it will provide you with the potential to earn up to 55,000 XP per week additionally on top of the daily challenges.

So, if the math is done correctly, it means players can earn a total of 118,000 XP per week by completing challenges.

3) Buying the Premium Battle Pass

The Premium Battle Pass instantly unlocks the new Hero Kiriko and provides owners with several extra rewards. What makes the Premium Battle Pass great for leveling up quicker is that it provides players with an additional 20% XP on every experience point earned for the entire season.

While it is not ideal for all players to purchase the Battle Pass, it does come with certain benefits that are worth checking out.

All these methods enable the owners of the title to level-up the Season 1 Battle Pass with ease. Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game and is now available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

