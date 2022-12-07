All Hero balance updates in Overwatch 2 Season 2: Sojourn, Bastion, Doomfist, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 2 update is finally underway. It brings numerous additions and changes, such as a new Battle Pass, a Mythic skin, a new map, events, and more. Apart from this, many Heroes in the game have received an overhaul. Their statistics have received significant changes and have made quite an impact on the meta.

Season 2 went live on December 6. The latest Season does away with the Cyberpunk theme that Season 1 carried and now takes the title back to the Greek era and its mythology. Developers have justified this with the multiple skins in the Season's Battle Pass that reflect Greek Gods, such as the Zeus Junker Queen Mythic skin.

This article will take a closer look at all the Heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 2 that have received updates along with the changes.

Kiriko, Bastion, Sojourn, and more have received significant changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2

Season 2 has been a breath of fresh air and has delivered numerous updates that the community has been asking for a while. The following are the changes that Overwatch 2 Heroes have received this Season:

Doomfist

Doomfist (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rocket Punch

Impact damage range (minimum-maximum) increased from 15-30 to 25-50 damage

Wall slam damage range (minimum-maximum) reduced from 20-40 to 10-30 damage

Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam stun duration range reduced from 0.5-1 to 0.25-0.75 seconds

Non-Empowered Rocket Punch now stuns for the minimum 0.25-second duration on wall slam

Empowered Rocket Punch knockback radius reduced from 4 to 3 meters

Minimum time before the cancel option becomes available reduced from 0.25 to 0.12 seconds

Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 seconds

This has been in since his rework but was not mentioned

Power Block

Cooldown reduced from 8 to 7 seconds

Duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds

Minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch reduced from 90 to 80 damage

Meteor Strike

Now empowers Rocket Punch on landing

Enemy slow duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds

The Best Defense

Maximum temporary health increased from 150 to 200 health

Temporary health gained per target hit with abilities increased from 30 to 40 health

Junker Queen

Junker Queen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Torso and head hit volume size increased by 12%

Rampage

Wound duration reduced from 5 to 4.5 seconds

Ultimate cost reduced by 10%

Commanding Shout

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds

Adrenaline Rush

Adrenaline passive healing multiplier increased from 1 to 1.25x damage dealt by wounds

Bastion

Bastion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Configuration Artillery

Delay before projectile drops reduced from 1 to 0.6 seconds

Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250

No longer deals explosion damage to self

Minimum delay between placing shots reduced by 20%

Reconfigure

Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds

Sojourn

Sojourn in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Railgun

Energy delay before draining reduced from 8 to 5 seconds

Secondary fire damage falloff starting range reduced from 70 to 40 meters

Secondary fire critical damage multiplier reduced from 2 to 1.5

Secondary fire damage now scales linearly with energy from 30 to 130 damage (1 energy converts to 1 damage added)

Primary fire damage per projectile increased from 9 to 10

Overclock energy charge rate increased by 20%

Symmetra

Symmetra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Proton Projector

Beam charge rate and decay rate increased by 20%

Primary fire ammo consumption rate increased from 7 to 10 per second

Primary fire gains ammo from damaging barriers again

Tracer

Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pulse Pistols

Damage increased from 5 to 6

Ana

Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sleep Dart

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds

Kiriko

Kiriko in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Arm hit volumes width reduced 15%

Added an auto-wall climb hero option

Kitsune Rush

Ultimate cost increased by 10%

Movement speed bonus reduced from 50 to 30%

Cooldown rate reduced from 3 to 2 times faster

Protection Suzu

Cast time reduced from 0.15 to 0.1 second

Kunai

Ammo increased from 12 to 15

Swift Step

Ability input can now be held to activate

Mercy

Mercy in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 to 0.35 seconds

Caduceus Blaster

Ammo increased from 20 to 25

These are all the Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2 update. While Heroes such as Doomfist and Mercy have received buffs, Heroes like Kiriko and Sojourn have been nerfed to an extent.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title, which is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

