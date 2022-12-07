All Hero balance updates in Overwatch 2 Season 2: Sojourn, Bastion, Doomfist, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 2 update is finally underway. It brings numerous additions and changes, such as a new Battle Pass, a Mythic skin, a new map, events, and more. Apart from this, many Heroes in the game have received an overhaul. Their statistics have received significant changes and have made quite an impact on the meta.
Season 2 went live on December 6. The latest Season does away with the Cyberpunk theme that Season 1 carried and now takes the title back to the Greek era and its mythology. Developers have justified this with the multiple skins in the Season's Battle Pass that reflect Greek Gods, such as the Zeus Junker Queen Mythic skin.
This article will take a closer look at all the Heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 2 that have received updates along with the changes.
Kiriko, Bastion, Sojourn, and more have received significant changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2
Season 2 has been a breath of fresh air and has delivered numerous updates that the community has been asking for a while. The following are the changes that Overwatch 2 Heroes have received this Season:
Doomfist
Rocket Punch
- Impact damage range (minimum-maximum) increased from 15-30 to 25-50 damage
- Wall slam damage range (minimum-maximum) reduced from 20-40 to 10-30 damage
- Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam stun duration range reduced from 0.5-1 to 0.25-0.75 seconds
- Non-Empowered Rocket Punch now stuns for the minimum 0.25-second duration on wall slam
- Empowered Rocket Punch knockback radius reduced from 4 to 3 meters
- Minimum time before the cancel option becomes available reduced from 0.25 to 0.12 seconds
- Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 seconds
- This has been in since his rework but was not mentioned
Power Block
- Cooldown reduced from 8 to 7 seconds
- Duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds
- Minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch reduced from 90 to 80 damage
Meteor Strike
- Now empowers Rocket Punch on landing
- Enemy slow duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds
The Best Defense
- Maximum temporary health increased from 150 to 200 health
- Temporary health gained per target hit with abilities increased from 30 to 40 health
Junker Queen
- Torso and head hit volume size increased by 12%
Rampage
- Wound duration reduced from 5 to 4.5 seconds
- Ultimate cost reduced by 10%
Commanding Shout
- Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds
Adrenaline Rush
- Adrenaline passive healing multiplier increased from 1 to 1.25x damage dealt by wounds
Bastion
Configuration Artillery
- Delay before projectile drops reduced from 1 to 0.6 seconds
- Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250
- No longer deals explosion damage to self
- Minimum delay between placing shots reduced by 20%
Reconfigure
- Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds
Sojourn
Railgun
- Energy delay before draining reduced from 8 to 5 seconds
- Secondary fire damage falloff starting range reduced from 70 to 40 meters
- Secondary fire critical damage multiplier reduced from 2 to 1.5
- Secondary fire damage now scales linearly with energy from 30 to 130 damage (1 energy converts to 1 damage added)
- Primary fire damage per projectile increased from 9 to 10
- Overclock energy charge rate increased by 20%
Symmetra
Proton Projector
- Beam charge rate and decay rate increased by 20%
- Primary fire ammo consumption rate increased from 7 to 10 per second
- Primary fire gains ammo from damaging barriers again
Tracer
Pulse Pistols
- Damage increased from 5 to 6
Ana
Sleep Dart
- Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds
Kiriko
- Arm hit volumes width reduced 15%
- Added an auto-wall climb hero option
Kitsune Rush
- Ultimate cost increased by 10%
- Movement speed bonus reduced from 50 to 30%
- Cooldown rate reduced from 3 to 2 times faster
Protection Suzu
- Cast time reduced from 0.15 to 0.1 second
Kunai
- Ammo increased from 12 to 15
Swift Step
- Ability input can now be held to activate
Mercy
- Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 to 0.35 seconds
Caduceus Blaster
- Ammo increased from 20 to 25
These are all the Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2 update. While Heroes such as Doomfist and Mercy have received buffs, Heroes like Kiriko and Sojourn have been nerfed to an extent.
