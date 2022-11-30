What to expect in Overwatch 2 Season 2: New map, seasonal events, mythic skin, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 2 has finally been announced. It will bring major changes to the Hero Shooter title. Apart from a new Hero, map, and events, the title will be getting its second-ever Mythic Skin. The highly anticipated Season update will arrive on December 6.

Overwatch 2 Season 1 went live along with the launch of the title on October 4, 2022. It introduced the first-ever Mythic skin in the series, along with numerous exciting goodies and rewards through the Battle Pass and fun game modes. However, as all good things must come to an end, and so does Season 1.

Now that Season 2 is just around the corner, this article will be taking a closer look at all the upcoming content that has been revealed so far.

Everything fans need to know about Overwatch 2 Season 2

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch New Season = New Hero, new map, new Battle Pass, and more!



Here’s everything you can expect to see in New Season = New Hero, new map, new Battle Pass, and more!Here’s everything you can expect to see in #Overwatch2 Season 2! ⚡ New Season = New Hero, new map, new Battle Pass, and more! ⚡Here’s everything you can expect to see in #Overwatch2 Season 2! https://t.co/F5KTveaCI7

Fans have been eagerly waiting to receive intel on season two of Overwatch 2 ever since the developers announced the new Hero Ramattra, who is to arrive in the game in the upcoming Season. However, that's not all as the developers recently unveiled all the content that's coming with Season 2. Here's everything that is coming with the second season of Overwatch 2.

New Escort Map - Shambali Monastery

Shambali Monastery (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The official Blizzard blog states that the map used to be the home of Zenyatta and Ramattra. Based on the game's lore, the latter is the leader of the Omnics. These Omnics have apparently sought safety behind the walls of this monastery. Going by the looks of it, the matches on the map take place during the dead of the night, with fire lamps illuminating various areas.

Moreover, the game Overwatch 2 Season 2 will bring back Rialto and Blizzard World. Oasis and Nepal maps are also to be available in the Season. However, Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar will be rotating out of the active map pool.

A new limited-time game mode

Battle for Olympus (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 2 will also be introducing an all-new limited-time mode called 'Battle for Olympus.' While not much has been revealed about the event, it is stated that Ramattra, Pharah, Junker Queen, and several other Heroes will possess "god-like" powers in the mode.

This event will start on January 5, 2023, and last until January 19, 2023.

Return of fan-favorite events

Two fan-favorite events - the Winter Wonderland and the Lunar New Year event - will be returning in the upcoming Season. Winter Wonderland starts on December 13 and will run until January 4. and the Lunar New Year event starts on January 17 and will be ending on February 1.

The developers have made it clear that players will be receiving better rewards from both events this time around. All the events in Season 2 will reward players with a Hero skin for completing challenges. These skins include the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte, the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy, and the Legendary Kkachi Echo.

New Battle Pass and Mythic Skin

It isn't surprising that Season 2 will be arriving with a new Battle Pass. There will be a total of 80 Tiers of rewards of which 60 Tiers will be limited to the Premium Battle Pass owners only.

Season 1 had a cyberpunk theme, and the title returns to Season 2 to build a Greek Mythology theme and the Battle Pass items reflect this.

The most intriguing aspect of this Battle Pass is that it is going to add the second-ever Mythic skin to the game, the honor of which goes to Junker Queen with the 'Zeus Junker Queen' skin. The first Hero to get the Mythic Skin was Genji in Season 1 of Overwatch 2.

Arrival of Ramattra

Ramattra will be a Tank Hero. His key tasks are commanding the front line, blocking opponents, and protecting teammates. They are very tough and may employ shields to protect themselves and others. Furthermore, Ramattra will be the first Hero in the game who will not be unlocked by default for players who own the prequel.

This is all there is to know about Season 2 of Overwatch 2. The upcoming Season will be adding much-needed content to the game along with a change in the theme by bringing back Greek Gods as Heroes to the multiplayer title.

Poll : 0 votes