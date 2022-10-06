How to unlock Junker Queen in Overwatch 2 - abilities, class, and more explained

After all the wait, Overwatch 2 is finally here. The hero-shooter multiplayer FPS is the second installment of the popular Overwatch series and this time it is free-to-play.

While the community is pretty excited about the new game, there are some major differences when compared to its predecessor. With Tank Heroes now also having the ability to inflict a decent amount of damage than before, their roles have gotten more important than ever.

With the roles receiving changes from the previous iteration, there are new heroes that also come with it. The newest addition as a Tank hero is the Junker Queen. Here's all the information regarding the hero, how to unlock the operator, abilities, and more.

How to unlock the Junker Queen in Overwatch 2

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval All Overwatch 2 skins for the ruler of Junkertown: the Junker Queen All Overwatch 2 skins for the ruler of Junkertown: the Junker Queen 👑 https://t.co/6sGsFJbv11

The game's latest tank hero playstyle and kit were derived from the already existing Overwatch lore. Players can unlock this new character very easily.

For players who've been playing Overwatch, there's nothing they'll have to do to unlock Junker Queen in Overwatch 2. The heroes will already be added to their character roster. However, for players who are hopping onto the world of Overwatch for the very first time, the story is a bit different here.

After completing the tutorial for the game, the game will allow the newcomers to hop onto some quick matches. After playing, players will automatically unlock the brawler in Overwatch 2.

All the abilities of Junker Queen in Overwatch 2

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Play as Junker Queen in the upcoming Overwatch 2 Beta beginning June 28



Beta Opt-in Overview of Junker Queen's weapon and ability kit coming to #Overwatch2 Play as Junker Queen in the upcoming Overwatch 2 Beta beginning June 28Beta Opt-in blizz.ly/3tBpQyP Overview of Junker Queen's weapon and ability kit coming to #Overwatch2. Play as Junker Queen in the upcoming Overwatch 2 Beta beginning June 28✋ Beta Opt-in blizz.ly/3tBpQyP https://t.co/hIOxhmRFRf

The character is made especially for close-range combat in the game. Here are all the abilities and weapons that the queen of Junkertown possesses in the game.

Adrenaline Rush

The character's most interesting ability is the Adrenaline Rush. It is her passive ability. By using this, she can heal from all the damage dealt to her by wounds over time. Most of her abilities mostly apply wounds to enemies' health. While she herself can heal from wounds, this ability is clearly a great asset for aggressive gameplay.

Carnage

Junker Queen's axe 'Carnage' is one of the deadliest weapons in the game. By swinging this in front of opposing players, players will be able to inflict wounds on enemies in front of them. It looks more like a slash, which allows the would effect and adrenaline rush to activate at the same time.

Commanding Shout

Another ability, the Commanding Shout, allowed the character to fulfill her tank role completely. This ability will allow Junker Queen to increase her health and movement speed alongside her teammates. This lets her increase the health by 200 and by 100 for her allies. The ability can increase the movement speed by 30%.

Rampage

Finally, coming to the ultimate ability, Rampage is one of the scariest ultimates in Overwatch 2. By using this, Junker Queen will be able to charge forward and inflict massive wounds on enemies. However, when the damage is dealt by her ultimate, enemies won't be able to recover from it.

Junker Queen's weapons

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



See Junker Queen swing her axe and rampage the battlefield!



Rush into the action with Junker Queen, playable in the Welcome to the apocalypse.See Junker Queen swing her axe and rampage the battlefield!Rush into the action with Junker Queen, playable in the #Overwatch2 Beta on June 28. Welcome to the apocalypse. See Junker Queen swing her axe and rampage the battlefield! Rush into the action with Junker Queen, playable in the #Overwatch2 Beta on June 28. https://t.co/SkvOEqr34u

As for the weapons used by Junker Queen, the primary weapon that will be very effective at close range is the Scattergun. It is a pump action shotgun with a small spread. This can be lethal at close range.

The secondary weapon that is used by the Junker Queen is the Jagged Blade. This weapon comes with active and passive abilities altogether.

The active ability can be activated by throwing the knife. When it hits, it will also inflict wounds on opponent players with its passive ability.

