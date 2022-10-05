How to enable Nvidia Reflex in Overwatch 2

Blizzard has managed to optimize its latest AAA title, Overwatch 2, pretty well. With little client-side optimization, players can experience the much-awaited sequel to Overwatch 1 without any graphical hiccups. However, machines powered by NVIDIA GeForce GPUs will have an added advantage when it comes to system latency.

On October 4, Blizzard launched Overwatch 2 across all major platforms. Fans can download the game for free on PCs and popular consoles, including the Linux-based Steam Deck via Battle.net.

Overwatch 2 also supports NVIDIA Reflex, which is applicable on machines powered by GeForce graphics cards. Currently, this technology is supported on video cards from the GTX 900 series and above. This means that almost every user with a GeForce card will be able to enjoy the benefits of Reflex. This article will elaborate on how players can enable NVIDIA Reflex in the popular free-to-play hero-shooter game.

This is how one can use the power of NVIDIA Reflex in Overwatch 2

NVIDIA announced and launched Reflex, a revolutionary suite of GPU, G-SYNC displays, and software technologies, back in 2020. The Reflex SDK hones the power of APIs to help developers measure the amount of system latency (click-to-display) in-game and reduce it.

Currently, there are over 40 titles, including Valorant, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Battlefield 2042, and more, that support this technology. Overwatch 2 comes fully equipped with Reflex for players to enjoy a premium competitive gaming experience.

Players will experience visibly lower system latency with this feature enabled, helping them avoid delays in responsiveness, bullet shots, and the positioning of opponents.

Here's how you can enable NVIDIA Reflex in the game:

Launch Overwatch 2. Open Menu. Click on Options. Under the Video section, hover and choose the Video sub-section. Locate the option named 'NVIDIA Reflex'. From the dropdown list, choose 'ON' or 'ON+BOOST' depending on your requirement. Save changes and exit the menu.

It's recommended to select the Boost option to keep your PC's video card on its toes while you play the game. The Boost option helps the graphics card run at full power and cleanly deliver every frame onto the display. It may or may not offer much of a visible difference, but as long as the option is available, there's no reason why one shouldn't use On+Boost.

Competitive games like Overwatch 2 require players to play on the lowest system latency possible. This will ensure a better registry of bullets and easier tracking of targets, amongst other benefits. NVIDIA Reflex adds the much-needed competitive edge that a player needs to emerge as the winner.

At the same time, NVIDIA Reflex also offers a tool to analyze system latency further. Reflex Latency Analyzer is available on premium esports displays (G-SYNC) from manufacturers such as ACER, Alienware, ASUS, and MSI, and is supported by peripherals from ASUS, Logitech, Razer, and SteelSeries.

Latency Analyzer detects input from the player's mouse and measures the time it takes for that input to turn to pixels on the display. It is more of a measuring tool, and doesn't do anything to make the system latency better. One can make use of this Latency Analyzer if their display and peripherals support it.

