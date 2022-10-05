Overwatch 2: How to possibly fix login error on PS5/PS4

After a recent launch, Overwatch 2 was immediately met with complaints from the community. Owners of the title across its platforms of PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch are facing several login errors and are being denied entry to the game. PlayStation users have been reporting spending countless hours simply trying to log into the game.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play, team-based hero shooter title set in the future, with two teams of five players each battling it out against each other. They select 'Heroes' from the game's available roster, each of which possess unique abilities and powers. These Heroes have different roles in the game such as Tank, Support, and DPS. Users combine the abilities of all the Heroes in their team to achieve the game's objective.

This article takes a closer look into fixing various login errors on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Fixing Overwatch 2 login errors on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Overwatch 2 was one of the most hyped up games this year, but its launch has left some unhappy due to technical problems. After the game faced a DDoS attack upon launch, many users were unable to access the game. Before starting with the fixes, players need to make sure that the game's servers are online.

TMU_2K @2KTMU @PlayOverwatch I'm trying to log into overwatch 2 beta but can't with this login error I've been literally sitting near my playstation 5 pressing X to try and log in for 5 hours now wtf. @PlayOverwatch I'm trying to log into overwatch 2 beta but can't with this login error I've been literally sitting near my playstation 5 pressing X to try and log in for 5 hours now wtf.

If everything is in order, proceed to the section below for possible fixes for your system.

How to fix Overwatch 2 login errors on Playstation 5

PlayStation 5 allows users to download and play both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. If users pre-loaded the game by updating Overwatch 1, then your system has the PS4 version installed. However, if you downloaded the game from the PlayStation Store, then it is going to be the PS5 version.

Having different versions of the same game on the PS5 allows users to switch between the two easily. If one version of the game isn't working, players can immediately switch to the other version of the game. Doing this should provide access to the title and bypass any login errors.

While this is a potential fix, having two versions of the same game installed on your system will take up a total space of around 65 GB. Therefore, you must ensure that you have plenty of storage space to use this method.

How to fix Overwatch 2 login errors on Playstation 4

If you are playing the game on the PS4, there are no specific fixes for the system at the moment. However, if users are consistently facing disconnects or network issues on their systems, the following methods should solve their problems:

1) If you are using a wireless connection and you are far away from the router, this can lead to poor network strength and numerous other internet-related problems. Hence, it is recommended to go wired (using an Ethernet cable) or simply move closer to the router.

2) Restart your router/modem if you are suffering from internet issues in general. Most home routers tend to lose buffers internally, which can lead to network issues down the line. Restarting your device will reset the settings and possibly fix any network problems.

3) Ensure that your NAT type is 1 or 2. If it's Type 3, then in some instances it can lead to issues connecting with other players. Thus, it is recommended to contact your internet service provider and ask them to change it for you.

If the issue persists post applying the methods above, players should consider contacting Blizzard's support team.

