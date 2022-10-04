How to pre-install Overwatch 2 on PS4 and PS5

Overwatch is ending its operations after six years. In its place, Overwatch 2 will continue the story. Despite several production flaws and moments of uncertainty, the game is a lot of fun. The free-to-play release of Overwatch 2 is scheduled for October 4.

You can pre-install the game to ensure you get in on the excitement as soon as the game begins (provided the servers hold up). It should be noted that the only people who will be allowed to pre-download it are those who have already played the game and those who purchased the OW 2 Watchpoint Pack. Those that are new must wait until launch.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions

How to preload Overwatch 2 on consoles

On October 4, around noon Eastern Time, you can begin downloading Overwatch 2 in preparation for preinstalling it on your PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

If you still have the original game loaded, it will immediately update to OW 2. If not, look at your console's OW 2 store page. On consoles, it takes up about 30GB of storage space. However, unlike Overwatch for PCs, the game only requires 30GB of storage.

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Overwatch 2 will all be supported. In these consoles, preloading the games should be relatively straightforward.

For PlayStation 4 and 5, go to the OW preview, press "Options," and select "Check for Update."

For Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, go to My Games & Apps, scroll down, look for the "Manage" button, and select "Updates."

For Nintendo Switch, press the plus button on the Overwatch preview and go to "Software Update."

1) When is the Overwatch 2 release time?

The release of Overwatch 2 on PS 4, PS 5, Xbox One|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC is scheduled for October 4, 2022. Overwatch 2 launches on platforms and PCs at the same time.

According to an in-game notification in the original Overwatch, "servers should begin to come back up on October 4, 2022, 11:00 am. Pacific." As a result, the sequel might be available as early as 2 pm Eastern. However, the game's official release date is as follows:

United States East Coast : 3 pm Eastern

: 3 pm Eastern United States West Coast : noon. Pacific

: noon. Pacific United Kingdom : 8 pm BST

: 8 pm BST Europe : 9 pm CEST

: 9 pm CEST Korea : 4 am KST

: 4 am KST Australia: 6 am AEDT

2) Instructions for pre-loading OW 2 on PS 4 and PS 5 in detail

Preloading a game on a PlayStation system over the PlayStation Network is a reasonably simple procedure. However, we have a detailed step-by-step guide that covers everything you need to do.

Go to your library from the PlayStation home screen.

Select “Purchased” games.

Look for Overwatch 2 and select it.

If OW 2 is available for preload, the “Download” button below the game's icon will appear.

Tap the Download button.

Your PlayStation will start downloading OW 2.

Keep the console turned on or in standby mode while the game is being downloaded, lest you will interrupt the process.

3) When do Overwatch 1 servers SHUT DOWN?

Once Overwatch 2 is released, it will take the place of the first OW game. On Monday, October 3, OW 1's servers will be decommissioned. Since you are reading this, OW's initial release has already been deactivated. The following are the precise shutdown times:

United States West Coast : 9 am. Pacific

: 9 am. Pacific United States East Coast : noon Eastern

: noon Eastern UK : 5 pm BST

: 5 pm BST Europe: 6 pm CEST

4) Does Overwatch 1 credits transfer to Overwatch 2?

Gamers who have invested countless hours in the original Overwatch will undoubtedly be concerned about whether their hard-earned currency will be carried over to the sequel.

Yes, but with a condition. Late in June 2022, Blizzard announced that all of the OW sequel's currencies, including Credits, OWL tokens, and competition points, would carry over.

Although there may be items in Overwatch 2 that cannot be purchased with Overwatch 1 credit, Overwatch Commercial Lead Jon Spector stated that the new virtual currencies would be the main currency. That said, while the currency will be transferred, it will not be beneficial.

5) First time user experience

Overwatch 2 has struggled to establish a distinct personality between a legitimate successor and a simple upgrade. Blizzard has several changes in store for both beginners and experienced players to the series, including a new "first-time user experience" (FTUE) designed to ease novices into the sometimes intimidating hero shooter experience.

However, several hurdles Blizzard requires players to clear to enjoy the "full experience" of Overwatch 2 sound more like an uphill barrier to entry than a valuable means to get acclimated. What exactly is an FTUE? Who can apply? What exactly does this mean for newcomers?

The first stage of the revamped first-time user experience "rapidly" enables game types and in-game chat, according to Blizzard, who goes into depth about these restrictions. The character cap is supposed to prevent players from feeling overpowered, but according to Blizzard, all heroes will be accessible after about 100 games.

Those who purchase the new BP will gain quick access to new characters such as Kiriko as they are announced. In Overwatch 2, additional conditions exist for individuals who want to play Competitive: "New players are now encouraged to win 50 Quick Play rounds before Competitive unlocks."

6) New title, same problems

According to Blizzard, new first-time user experience (FTUE) limits are in place to address toxicity issues with in-game conversations and to allow the game to ease new players in correctly. However, the onboarding procedure is so lengthy that gamers who want to hop in and test out the great legend they saw in the trailer will be unable to do so.

With the idea that unlocking characters will take approximately 100 matches, it is easy to imagine players becoming burnt out before experiencing the full potential of Overwatch 2. A Quick Play game typically lasts for 8 minutes. The average player can spend 13 hours playing 100 matches; that is a significant time commitment to begin a game.

