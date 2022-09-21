"2-4x faster than 3090 Ti is insane": Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 surprises community with specifications and high price

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090's official reveal is done, and the gaming community has been very excited. There was a lot of eagerness and hype, as many wanted to see what Nvidia has to offer as part of its next generation of GPU cards. With the flagship release, many have reacted on social media to express their thoughts about the upcoming flagship.

The RTX 4090 will be the premium option for users to go for if they want to invest in the 40-series. It has a brand new Lovelace architecture built to be more power efficient and offer greater productivity. All of this was announced by Nvidia CEO Jensen Heung earlier on September 20.

Burns @iBurnsFPS @NVIDIAGeForce 2-4x FASTER then the 3090ti Insaneeeeee!!! Cant wait to get my hands on it! @NVIDIAGeForce 2-4x FASTER then the 3090ti Insaneeeeee!!! Cant wait to get my hands on it!

The new device might not be cheap, but it is easy to understand why it is priced at $1,599. In Jensen's own words, it is a heavyweight device that can run any video game in the world at the highest possible settings. First impressions are always important, and the community has been forthcoming about the upcoming GPU set.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 will be significantly faster than the existing RTX 3090 Ti

The new device will be available in just one variant, which has 24 GB RAM. Nvidia has claimed it will be at least 2 times faster in any video game than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. It also contains several other improvements thanks to the brand new architecture it's built on.

Naturally, fans are excited about the upcoming GPU and have taken to social media to express their thoughts. While fans, in general, were quite happy, one enthusiast was left bemused with the release right after they bought a 30-series card.

iamLeon @leon_davids @NVIDIAGeForce I just got the RTX 3080 and then you come up with 4090 you guys are something else smh 🤦‍♂️ @NVIDIAGeForce I just got the RTX 3080 and then you come up with 4090 you guys are something else smh 🤦‍♂️

While the RTX 4090 is quite expensive by current standards, one fan wants to be happy observing how many advancements there have been in technology. Based on what was shown at the GTC September event, the new architecture could be a game changer in the years to come.

Another loyal customer wants a system that will allow them to trade their older GPUs for newer ones. Such a system can save buyers a part of the cost and yet get the upgrade they want.

gadget-cat @stekelly1980 @NVIDIAGeForce I wish I could trade in my 3090ti with you guys, I've only had it a Few months so surely you guys could refurbish it and sell it. Other big companies like Samsung do this with their loyalty system, I always want the best so will always keep buying the new gpu's. Feels bad! @NVIDIAGeForce I wish I could trade in my 3090ti with you guys, I've only had it a Few months so surely you guys could refurbish it and sell it. Other big companies like Samsung do this with their loyalty system, I always want the best so will always keep buying the new gpu's. Feels bad!

While there have been complaints about the $1,599 price point, some believe that the potential expense is justified given the capability the RTX 4090 has underneath.

Laylow_Jay 🥷🏽 @EastmondJadan @NVIDIAGeForce 1599.99 is alot better than i was expecting. 4090 it is then @NVIDIAGeForce 1599.99 is alot better than i was expecting. 4090 it is then 🔥

Some are worried about getting their hands on the upcoming GPU due to scalping done by miners of crypto currencies.

Zeaig - パンダ @Zeaig @NVIDIAGeForce Yay, another card I won’t be able to find in stock until the cryptobros and scalpers are done buying them all up for the next 2+ years. @NVIDIAGeForce Yay, another card I won’t be able to find in stock until the cryptobros and scalpers are done buying them all up for the next 2+ years.

One fan feels that the pricepoint is ludicrous and is hoping that AMD will be able to offer something similar but cheaper.

Just Some Guy @JohnyTwoTimes13

Do yourself a favor and get a 3080 on cheap. These prices are Ludacris @NVIDIAGeForce Can't wait to see what @AMD is doing. Scalper prices with no shortages.Do yourself a favor and get a 3080 on cheap. These prices are Ludacris @NVIDIAGeForce Can't wait to see what @AMD is doing. Scalper prices with no shortages.Do yourself a favor and get a 3080 on cheap. These prices are Ludacris

There is no doubting the capabilities of RTX 4090 as far as performances are concerned. Last night's showcase showed what kind of power it backs and why its cost is so high. However, the previous generation has suffered massive shortages in supply due to multiple factors.

This resulted in the cards costing much more than their marked prices as people were forced to pay to get their hands on one. It will be paramount for Nvidia to ensure that such an occurrence does not repeat itself, given how expensive the new device will be at the listed price.

