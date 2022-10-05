How to get Overwatch 2 Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin? Razor Sharp spray, Donut Weapon Charm, and more

Overwatch, the extremely popular hero-shooter, witnessed the release of its sequel, Overwatch 2, on October 4, leaving players and fans of the title extremely excited. Blizzard Entertainment is already working on the game's promotion by releasing a Legendary Unlockable skin for the title's new character, Sukajan Kiriko.

Sujajan Kiriko is the newest addition to the roster of heroes in Overwatch 2. Players can unlock her at level 55 of the free Battle Pass. However, players who are not in the habit of waiting can either purchase the Premium Season 1 Battle Pass or buy the Watchpoint Pack and get immediate access to her, as well as Sojourn and Junker Queen.

Overwatch 2, like all titles released during this period, will also feature a Battle Pass system. While some skins are available in the free Battle Pass, most are locked behind a paywall. However, players can unlock the Legendary skin for Kiriko for free. Here's how.

How to unlock the Legendary skin for Overwatch 2's newest hero

Players can unlock legendary skins and other items via Twitch Drops. To receive these Twitch Drops, players must follow a few simple steps:

For Twitch drops to carry forward to your Battle.net account, players will need to go to the connections page on their Battle.net account and link their Twitch account with their Battle.net account. While viewing the connections page, the player will need to navigate towards the Twitch Section and press the +Connect button. Players should follow the instructions to log in to their Twitch account to link it. To receive the legendary skin and other rewards, players need to earn Twitch Drops. To do so, they will have to watch Overwatch 2 streams on the platform. The legendary Kiriko skin has a one-time slot and other rewards, such as Sharp Kiriko Spray and the Donut Weapon charm. To unlock the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin, players will need to watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 category for a total of 6 hours between the time period of October 7 at 2:00 pm PDT and October 16 at 11:59 pm PDT. Next, to unlock the Razor Sharp Kiriko spray, players will need to watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 category for a total of 2 hours between the time period of October 17 at 11:00 am PDT and October 24 at 12:00 am PDT. To unlock the Donut Weapon charm, players will have to watch 3 more hours, bringing the total to 5 hours of the time slot between October 17 and October 24.

After earning these Twitch Drops, players will need to claim them by logging in from the appropriate location. The rewards can take up to 24 hours to process. However, the next time the player logs into Overwatch 2, these rewards should be available in-game.

Once you have your accounts linked and know the timings for Twitch Drops, you can watch the most popular channels on Twitch to pass your time quickly. It can significantly improve your game as the streams provide you with a lot of map knowledge and other techniques.

Some of the most popular Twitch streamers you can watch are:

xQc Seagull ML7 A_Seagull Aspen Asmongold Emongg Harbleu FitzyHere

While these streamers are just the tip of the iceberg for content creators, gamers can watch their streams to get their Twitch Drops, as they are some of the best-known in the industry for Overwatch 2.

It is important to note that only players from North America, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, or New Zealand can participate in these drops.

