5 tips to improve your aim in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced hero shooter title that demands the best out of its players. While the game can be played casually, it can get competitive when people compete for ranks. It requires gamers to be quick with their reactions as well as display precise aim and target-tracking capabilities.

Overwatch 2 is the successor to the popular first-person shooter 'Overwatch.' It involves two teams of five players each who compete using 'Heroes' with unique abilities and powers.

Every Hero belongs to a role, and each of them in the title has different responsibilities in a match.

Such a Hero or role will require gamers to display a different set of skills. Being a diverse and highly competitive title, users need to train their wide range of skill sets to truly shine in any particular area. Thus, this article concentrates on improving one's aiming skills by suggesting various methods.

Everything players need to know about improving aim in Overwatch 2

Improving one's aim and raw mechanical skills in any game comes with time and practice. Having a good aim will enable gamers to improve their in-game aim and get more eliminations for their team. Moreover, if a player's aim is good, they can quickly adapt to most Heroes with little practice.

Thus, aiming becomes the starting point to get better at any first-person shooter title, and Overwatch 2 isn't an exception.

Here are five tips that you can use to improve your aim in Overwatch 2:

1) Adjusting sensitivity for Heroes

Overwatch 2 allows players to adjust their sensitivity per Hero. Tracer and Genji excel at fast-paced close-range plays. In comparison, Ana and Widowmaker shine in long-range combat while being accurate. Hence, tweaking sensitivity for different Heroes is quite crucial.

For Heroes who are more dependent on higher precision, it is recommended to go with a lower sensitivity, and for those that require quick movements, it is better to proceed with a higher sensitivity.

2) Enable High precision mouse input

Enabling this will allow you to shoot between rendered frames. However, this setting comes at a cost and takes up minor CPU resources. Although it uses additional resources, most modern PCs will handle this perfectly fine without impacting framerates.

To tweak this setting, open your Options menu. From there, navigate to the "Gameplay" tab. Now in the "General" section, under the last header, "Miscellaneous," you will find the option. It is highly recommended to turn this on.

3) Reducing motion

By default, the game has some settings enabled that increase motion, making it difficult to keep track of targets in all the chaos that's happening all around. Hence, it is recommended to tweak a few settings to reduce or eliminate them completely. Here are the settings you need to change:

Camera Shake: Reduced

Reduced HUD Shake: Off

Off Reduce Menu Movement: Off

4) Using in-game Aim Trainers

Overwatch 2 features a 'Custom Games' mode, where users can set up custom lobbies with AI-driven enemies and train their aim. This allows players to practice with various Heroes in a diverse set of conditions. Gamers can also use these custom lobbies to get well accustomed to their Hero of choice before heading into a match against real players.

Here are some Custom Aim Trainer lobby codes to practice your aim against various types of enemies in different scenarios:

VAXTA

KAVE5

CT04V

6CJXR1

MHGGS

5) Using the right crosshair

The correct crosshairs can completely change the gaming experience. Every player has their own preference when it comes to these.

Thankfully, similar to other competitive first-person shooter titles, Overwatch 2 also allows its users to customize the crosshairs to their liking.

The default crosshair in Overwatch 2 might be too big for many and get in the way of targets, thus limiting their vision on them. Hence, it is recommended to go with minimalist crosshairs to get the best accuracy and visibility. However, gamers should proceed with one that provides them with the best competitive experience.

This is all there is to know about improving one's aim in Overwatch 2. It will benefit all newcomers to the series and veterans alike.

Poll : 0 votes