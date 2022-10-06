Overwatch 2 Tracer guide: How to unlock, abilities, and more

Overwatch 2 is here, and if you’re reading this article, you’re already a few matches into the game and are looking to expand your knowledge about the characters. This is the second iteration of this MOBA, which is an upgraded version of the original game, albeit with a few significant gameplay changes.

Overwatch 2 sees all of its previous characters return to the game, including Tracer, the super-fast runner that no one can see coming. Like other heroes for the game, Tracer has been given minor rework (and a redesign) to better fit the new 5v5 gameplay.

In this guide for Overwatch 2, I’ll give you a brief rundown of Tracer and her abilities, including the changes made in the new version of the game. We’ll also look at tips on how to utilize her talents and how she works in a team.

How to unlock Tracer in Overwatch 2

Tracer is not a character you will need to unlock as she is one of the few heroes freely available at the start of the game. As such, you can utilize Tracer to play through the practice arena and get used to her abilities before you even play an online match with actual people.

Tracer is a good beginner hero and was one of the original launch heroes at the very beginning of Overwatch. As such, she is an iconic character in the franchise, and it makes sense to have her as a starting hero from the beginning of Overwatch 2.

Tracer’s class and abilities

Tracer's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Tracer is a damage-class hero, although she is probably the one with some of the lowest health. Possibly due to her lack of armor, Tracer is relatively squishy and can be easily overpowered if not used correctly.

However, Tracer is also one of the best mobile characters, using her teleport ability to gap large distances in a single bound. In Overwatch 2, damage-class heroes get an additional buff to their movement and reload speed when they get an elimination. Below is a list of Tracer’s abilities.

Pulse Pistol: This is Tracer’s primary offensive capability, as she lets loose using her dual pulse pistols. The rate of fire is fast and has quite a large spread, so getting in close is essential to make optimum use of these weapons. Their damage has been reduced from Overwatch by a single point.

Blink: This is essentially a short-range teleport, as Tracer jumps through space-time to a distance in front of her. Blink has three charges, and each requires three seconds to recharge.

Recall: Similar to Blink, Tracer travels back in time to where she was three seconds ago, restoring her statuses like health, buffs, and debuffs back to the moment.

Pulse Bomb: This is Tracer’s Ultimate ability, which allows her to throw an explosive pulse charge. This Pulse Bomb will attach to enemy heroes if it hits them or the first surface it touches. It detonates after a second and deals heavy damage, enough to kill many of the heroes, aside from some excessively heavy tanks.

These make up all of Tracer’s abilities in Overwatch 2. While it might not seem like much at first glance, Tracer is a versatile hero whose strength lies in synergy. Below are a few tips to fully utilize Tracer’s potential in the game.

Tips for Tracer

Tracer using her pulse pistols (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Simply put, Tracer is probably the squishiest hero in Overwatch 2, with a total of 150 hit points making up her health bar. Yet, despite this small health pool, Tracer’s abilities are what set her apart, as having space-time itself at your fingertips is a significant game changer.

Blink and Recall are the best tools, and learning how and when to use them is key to mastering the use of Tracer. Kamikaze tactics are the best exploits when playing her: swooping in, dealing some damage, and getting back out again before the opponent can land a hit.

Relying on Tank characters for cover and support heroes for healing is also a good choice, although this might not always be in your hands. Use the Pulse Bomb when enemies are stunned, especially by lobbing it straight at them, and you’ll deal some gargantuan damage in conjunction with your teammates.

And that was all you needed to know about Tracer in Overwatch 2.

