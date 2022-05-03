How to play Tracer in Overwatch 2

Tracer is a beloved character in the Overwatch community, and it's great seeing her make a return in Overwatch 2. And how can they not like the character? She has tracer dual-wields guns, time-manipulating tech, and a British accent.

For players lucky to have snagged a spot in the Overwatch 2 beta, they will have an opportunity to run around as Tracer.

To best play Tracer effectively, it's good to have an understanding of what she can actually do and how her abilities work into her playstyle.

Overwatch 2: Playing Tracer effectively

Here's a rundown of Tracer's abilities:

Weapon : Pulse Pistols, a pair of fast-firing guns. The guns share 40 rounds, each with 20. When Tracer fires her weapons, two rounds are used.

: Pulse Pistols, a pair of fast-firing guns. The guns share 40 rounds, each with 20. When Tracer fires her weapons, two rounds are used. Passive : Overwatch 2's new role passive lists Tracer as 'Damage.' Her movement speed increases due to this passive. Tracer was already a speed demon, so this is a significant buff.

: Overwatch 2's new role passive lists Tracer as 'Damage.' Her movement speed increases due to this passive. Tracer was already a speed demon, so this is a significant buff. Blink : When using Blink, Tracer will teleport in the direction she's moving. It is an excellent tool for flanking enemies. Blink has three charges.

: When using Blink, Tracer will teleport in the direction she's moving. It is an excellent tool for flanking enemies. Blink has three charges. Recall : Essentially a rewind button. Tracer reverts to where she was a few seconds before. Not only is it suitable for correcting mistakes, but it also heals Tracer of any damage she may have experienced at the time.

: Essentially a rewind button. Tracer reverts to where she was a few seconds before. Not only is it suitable for correcting mistakes, but it also heals Tracer of any damage she may have experienced at the time. Pulse Bomb: Tracer's ultimate ability. A sticky bomb with a small area of effect.

Now, there are two things that players need to keep in mind about Tracer: she has one of the lowest health pools, and her weapons are essentially short-range.

Her Pulse Pistols are best utilized in close quarters, not from a mid-range distance like Ashe. This leads Tracer mains to adopt a run-and-gun, guerilla warfare style of play.

Tracer's kit works exceptionally well with that style, too. Gamers will want to get close and personal with an enemy hero and start strafing or circling them, then:

Use Blink to flank an enemy as well as dodge their attacks.

If the situation gets too hairy, Blink towards cover or use Recall to regain health.

Most importantly: do NOT be stingy with Pulse Bombs. If you have it, use it.

Naturally, Tracer will excel with a Tank and Support hero that can engage with her. Users must not be afraid to retreat if it's a 2-on-1 or if the fight is going on for too long.

Tracer is all about quick engagement in Overwatch 2, just like the first game, not drawn-out fights.

Edited by Ravi Iyer