How to play Ashe in Overwatch 2

Ashe is returning to Overwatch 2 with her gameplay style and kit largely untouched. Her weapon, the Viper, feels just as punchy as ever, and the dapper B.O.B. is still effective at disruption.

Ashe’s playstyle does feel slightly different with Overwatch 2’s move to 5v5 instead of 6v6. To effectively play Ashe, smart use of abilities and placement is essential, not to mention a competent tank.

Players who gravitate towards Ashe are those who value options, for, she can pick off enemies from a distance as well as from midrange.

Overwatch 2: how to play Ashe effectively

Before jumping into effective strategies for Ashe in Overwatch 2, here’s an in-depth look at her abilities:

Weapon : The Viper, a 12-round lever-action rifle.

: The Viper, a 12-round lever-action rifle. Passive : Overwatch 2’s new role passives list Ashe as ‘Damage.’ Her movement speed is increased due to this passive.

: Overwatch 2’s new role passives list Ashe as ‘Damage.’ Her movement speed is increased due to this passive. Coach Gun : A short-ranged shotgun that deals damage to nearby enemies but causes kickback. Best used for repositioning.

: A short-ranged shotgun that deals damage to nearby enemies but causes kickback. Best used for repositioning. Dynamite : Ashe throws dynamite. After a few seconds, it explodes and causes a Burn status. Ashe can detonate it early by shooting it.

: Ashe throws dynamite. After a few seconds, it explodes and causes a Burn status. Ashe can detonate it early by shooting it. B.O.B.: Ashe’s ultimate ability. Aim and activate to send Ashe’s robot, B.O.B. charging forward until met with a wall or an enemy. For the next 10 seconds, B.O.B. will attack nearby enemies and also knock them into the air. Note that B.O.B. is killable.

Ashe’s main weapon, the Viper, can be used both offensively and defensively. When not aiming down the sights, the Viper fires much faster, which is useful when you have a team nearby to back you up. Aiming down the sights, however, leads to a slower rate of fire but it deals more damage. Ashe’s damage when aiming down sights is excellent for taking down Support and Damage-dealing heroes.

In the midst of a teamfight, Ashe will have to bring heat with Dynamite and B.O.B., who can quickly disrupt the enemy team in Overwatch 2. A slick combo would be to send B.O.B. in first for crowd control, followed by a well-aimed Dynamite set off early with Ashe’s gun. It’s a fantastic way to apply Burn to as many enemies as possible, while also setting up the possibility for wombo-comboes.

Ashe’s major weakness is small spaces. If the enemy can get in her face, Ashe folds faster than origami. She doesn’t have the staying power like Soldier: 76 or Sojourn. Having a tank that excels at shielding her (and smart use of Coach Gun) will keep Ashe healthy. Most importantly, it’ll allow her to aim down sights more often for extra damage.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee