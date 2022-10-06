5 biggest hero redesign in Overwatch 2 and how they could shift the meta

Overwatch 2 promised more PvP content, revamped heroes, and most enticingly, a complete story campaign. The title has undergone significant adjustments and will keep players occupied for countless hours.

It features a wide variety of PvP game modes, along with the newly released Push mode. The game features a plethora of wonderfully designed and memorable settings.

There is nothing more significant than the playable character roster in Overwatch 2 than it was in the first game. Any hero shooter must have prominent characters with distinctive skills and different styles of play to be successful, and Blizzard has mastered this component of the title.

For Overwatch 2, Blizzard has done a fantastic job of maintaining the aspects of the characters that fans adore while also modernizing their looks. Several characters now have new default attire, which clearly advances what was seen in the first game.

Here are the 5 biggest hero redesign in Overwatch 2

1) Lucio

A few threads of Lucio's hair are pulled back, and the color of his dreadlocks has changed from green to yellow. If players keep their attention on the wall-riding musician, this innovative enhancement will let allies and foes know whether the support hero is boosting or healing individuals nearby. This will enable some extra planning.

Additionally, Lucio has some smart redesigned armor that gives him a more protected appearance and adds a touch of black to his signature purple and green color scheme. The unique suit is finished off with new and slimmer spectacles, and a headset.

2) Genji

Huge portions of Genji's robotic body are now covered in sweatpants and a jacket, which is a fantastic piece of character design that demonstrates his efforts to lead a regular life. His distinctive sword is a little darker and the flared collar has a nice accent. One of the most distinctive character redesigns thus far is the neon green highlights on the figure's overcoat and hood.

3) Mercy

Mercy has a long history of iconic costumes and is a beloved cosplayer hero. The angelic hero has turned into a fairy and a goddess. However, in this appearance, the figure adopts a more conventional appearance. The slight graying of Mercy's golden hair is a subtle sign of the progression of time in the Overwatch game.

With a smaller halo perched atop her head, the older healer also sports shorter hair. In Overwatch 2, Mercy has more elaborate armor, with a couple of extra gold accents to contrast with her white armor. The last feature is a hint of vivid yellow on her distinctive wings.

4) Reaper

Reaper is a mask-wearing ghoul who wields a shotgun. His standard appearance has undergone some great changes. To make the character appear even more intimidating, a raised collar is added to the character's metal arms, larger kneepads, and a shining chest piece.

Reaper's white mask now looks much nicer than it did before, thanks to the addition of red accents to the protective gear and the combination of all the extra parts.

5) Reinhardt

In addition to receiving a significant overhaul in Overwatch 2, which grants Reinhardt the ability to halt mid-charge and unleash two Fire Strikes. His attire also underwent significant alterations. The gentle giant is sporting a new set of armor, thus the red highlights have been replaced with yellow ones.

The default skin removes the ancient knight's helmet to show off his longer helmet and whiter-than-before beard. His already-grey hair has become even more white. Finally, Rein's chest now sports one of the lion insignia that were previously on his wrists, giving the new armor a little more royal appearance than the previous one.

How they could shift the meta

Whether it was introducing a new map or hero, changing the entire class or ability, or all of the above, Overwatch has always undergone changes and improvements. It is obvious that Overwatch 2 has had some significant modifications. The developers have always implemented modifications as needed and have been transparent with the gamers about the reasons behind those changes.

The game's standout features are its vibrant roster of playable characters and its focus on teamwork among all six members of any given six-person squad. Players must select the best hero combinations for the three separate roles of DPS, Support, and Tank to defeat the opposing team.

Currently, Overwatch teams consist of two DPS, two support, and two tank players, all of which play important roles in the cooperative objective-based mode.

According to changes that the developers have made to any one hero, the actual heroes who play these roles typically fluctuate from season to season. These changes all contribute to the current competitive meta of Overwatch. Given this, Overwatch 2 not only aims to revamp these positions but also entirely shift the meta.

