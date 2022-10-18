What are Aim Trainers in Overwatch 2? Best Custom Game codes to improve your aim

With Overwatch 2 matches now 5v5 instead of 6v6, the game has become extremely fast-paced, even more so than its prequel. As a game that requires a high level of skill, it's crucial for players to hone their skills. Thus, practicing their aim and target tracking capabilities is essential.

The custom game mode in Overwatch 2 allows users to set up lobbies where users can deploy AI bots to train their aim and various Hero abilities. It creates a simulated environment that allows players to practice in a safe space before heading into a fight against enemies.

This article takes a closer look into the Aim Trainers in Overwatch 2 and suggests some of the best codes for lobbies where users can train their aim.

Everything players need to know about Aim Trainers in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 features a Custom Games mode, where users are able to set up private lobbies where they can try out different Heroes, modes, maps or even play with their friends. The most intriguing feature of them all is the ability to set up custom lobbies with AI driven enemies where users can train their aim.

There are plenty of aim training lobbies that the community has provided to ensure that players are well accustomed to the maps and the Heroes they are playing. Players can experiment with their Heroes against enemy targets that will be executing complex maneuvers. Aim Trainers are not unique to the title and were common in the original game as well.

Best custom game codes for aim training

If players wish to train their generic aim skills on fast-moving targets such as Genji, Tracer, and Mercy, they should opt for the following codes:

VAXTA

KAVE5

CT04V

VAXTA aim trainer (Image via Sportskeeda)

For aim training on vertical targets, use the code below:

6CJXR1

It will be conducted on the Lijang Tower map where multiple Heroes will be jumping around in front of the users.

6CJXR1 aim trainer (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players want an advanced approach where they wish to train their aim in multiple scenarios, they should proceed with the following code:

MHGGS

MHGGS aim trainer (Image via Sportskeeda)

How to access Aim Trainers in Overwatch 2?

Here's how you can access the Aim Trainers in the latest launch:

1) Turn on your game and from the homescreen, proceed to 'Play'.

2) Here, navigate to Custom Games and select the +Create button on the right side of your screen.

3) This will open a custom lobby for you. From there, go to Settings.

4) Once you are in the settings, under Summary, select the Import option. This will open up a dialouge box asking for a code. Enter any of the above-mentioned codes such as KAVE5 and press Ok.

5) Now navigate a step back and you will have the aim trainer loaded. Set your lobby privacy to Invite only and hit Start to begin your aim training session.

Overwatch 2 is a first shooter title where two teams of five players each compete using Heroes with unique powers and abilities. While the game can be played casually, it can also be extremely competitive in ranked modes. It demands the best from players in terms of displaying one's skills and coordinating with their team. Thus, aim trainers are a great way to practice and enhance one's skills.

Overwatch 2 is free and is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

