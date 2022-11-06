How to unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2: Abilities, Class, and more explained

Ramattra is the latest Hero to be announced for Overwatch 2. Game Director Aaron Keller made the official announcement in an interview with the Overwatch League. He provided hints about how the new Hero fits into the game as well as more information about him.

Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter title where two teams of five players pick 'Heroes' who possess unique powers and abilities to achieve the match's objective. Each Hero belongs to a role, and their utility is limited to it. These roles are - Damage, Tank, and Support.

Overwatch 2 introduced three Heroes in Season One - Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. Ramattra will be the fourth Hero to be added to the game and will arrive in Season Two.

This article takes a closer look at the new Hero, Ramattra, in Overwatch 2.

How to unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2

The new hero will be available in the Season 2 Battle Pass — unlocked instantly for players on the Premium track but at Tier 55 for those on the free track Ramattra will be the first #Overwatch2 Hero who will NOT be instantly available for Overwatch 1 players 🎟The new hero will be available in the Season 2 Battle Pass — unlocked instantly for players on the Premium track but at Tier 55 for those on the free track Ramattra will be the first #Overwatch2 Hero who will NOT be instantly available for Overwatch 1 players 🎟The new hero will be available in the Season 2 Battle Pass — unlocked instantly for players on the Premium track but at Tier 55 for those on the free track 🔒 https://t.co/VoRO8c2rAt

Ramattra will be the first Hero in Overwatch 2, who will not be unlocked for players of the prequel. To get your hands on the Hero, you will have to wait until Season Two goes live along with the Battle Pass.

If you purchase the premium Battle Pass, you can instantly avail yourself of the new Hero. However, if you don't wish to go the premium route, you can still unlock Ramattra by reaching Level 55 of the free Battle Pass.

Due to the nature of the progression system and accumulating experience points, grinding for Ramattra through the free tracks of the Battle Pass will be a long grind before fans can get their hands on the new Hero.

Ramattra’s Hero class and abilities

Ramattra will be a Tank Hero in Overwatch 2. Being a Tank, his primary responsibilities include enforcing the front line, obstructing enemies, and defending allies. Tanks are highly resilient and possess the skills to use shields to defend both themselves and others.

As of right now, Blizzard hasn't revealed his full set of abilities. However, based on various sources, here's what we know about the leader of the Null Sector:

Omnic/Nemesis Form (LShift)

Ramattra will have two forms: the Omnic Form and the Nemesis Form. This is activated when the Hero presses 'LShift' on the PC. The Nemesis Form increases the size of the Hero and turns him into a close-range brawler.

Ramattra's Nemesis form (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

By default, he will have a Health of 450. However, under the Nemesis form, he gets an Armor boost of 150.

Staff/Fist (Left-Click)

The Hero will possess a Staff that he can use to deal damage. Ramattra uses this Staff when he uses the Omnic form, which is capable of shooting out dark energy.

When he is in the Nemesis form, he uses the 'Fist' ability.

Barrier/Defense (Right-Click)

Ramattra will also possess a Barrier to prevent incoming damage. There is no clear information on how this shield would operate or its qualities. Barrier ability is available in his Omnic form.

Ramattra's Defense ability (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

He can also use the 'Defense' ability, which effectively does the same. It can be accessed in his Nemesis form.

Large Slow (E)

Ramattra's Large Slow (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Based on sources online, he also possesses an energy field ability called 'Large Slow', which makes flying Heroes such as Pharah and Echo drop from the air and renders them flightless. It is also rumored that the energy field will hold down enemies, preventing them from escaping.

This is all there is to know about Ramattra. Based on his abilities, this new Tank Hero seems like a hybrid of a Damage and Tank Hero in Overwatch 2. He is the leader of the extremist group Null Sector and is on a mission to create a better world for Omnics.

Ramatra arrives at Overwatch 2 with Season Two on December 6.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play title available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

