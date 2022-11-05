Overwatch 2 reveals new Tank hero, Ramattra - Abilities, how to unlock, backstory, and more

The Overwatch League ended, and a new hero joined the Overwatch 2 roster. Ramattra was announced in the Grand Final of the grand event. He is a heavy hitter who is expected to have a significant impact on the meta.

In an interview with the Overwatch League, Game Director Aaron Keller made the official announcement and provided more information about this new hero with additional hints of how the character fits into the game.

The Tank hero joined the roster in Season 2 with a new story, adding to the lore about the leader of the Omnics. According to Keller, Rammatra was created to lead the Omnics. The following section dives into everything currently known about this upcoming character.

When is Ramattra coming to Overwatch 2?

The new hero is coming to Overwatch 2 with the release of Season 2 on December 6. Along with a new map based on the hero's origins, it will have more lore implications, as hinted at during Keller's interview.

He will be available to play on the next Battle Pass upon purchase or after a specific level.

Who is Ramattra?

He was the leader of the Null Sector, made to guide the Omnics to war. Ramattra was created by omniums and is a robot. Despite being created to lead the army, Ramattra only wanted a better life for his kind. They have found peace and wish to coexist alongside humans. However, they have only received a rejection.

Driven by this rage against humans, Ramattra has decided to fight back, making his decisions complicated and multi-faceted. A Shambli Monk, like Zenyatta, Ramattra shed his munitions as a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility. He tried to keep the peace, but his hardships forced him to do what was best for the Omnics at any cost, even if it meant he had to bear arms again.

Ramattra will be joining the Tank lineup in the second season of Overwatch 2 and is said to be unlike any other hero, with two different forms to play with. His 'Omnic' form has barriers and shields at his disposal, and his 'Nemesis' form makes him a massive target on the battlefield with the power to punch through to the backlines of the enemy team. With such potential, he is already shaping to be a powerful hero with a complex style.

No official gameplay reveal or abilities have been revealed, but it is expected to be out by the end of November.

Speculations and other candidates

In Keller's interview, many hints were dropped for fans of Overwatch 2 to speculate. The two things we know about Ramattra are his class and gender.

A long list of characters was speculated upon, but the primary character was expected to be Mauga. He is a Talon operator and a former friend of Baptist since he was expected to come way sooner in the game. Given his brute strength and abilities realized through the Overwatch comics, he is classified as a Tank.

