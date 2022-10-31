Overwatch League Playoffs 2022: Schedule, where to watch, free skins, and more

The Overwatch League playoffs season is here and fans from all over the world are ready to see their favorite teams go head-to-head in the new 5v5 game format. The fifth season brings much hope for the revival of the franchise and its fanbase with great players, teams, rewards, events, and more.

There is a lot for fans to be excited about besides the matches themselves. They can get their hands on tons of perks and goodies and immerse themselves in the experience.

Overwatch League @overwatchleague



GET HYPE! The road to



blizz.ly/3rw3NbF IT'S PLAYOFFS DAY 🤩GET HYPE! The road to #OWLGrandFinals is officially underway! Make sure to grab your tickets to watch them IN PERSON at the Anaheim Convention Center! IT'S PLAYOFFS DAY 🤩GET HYPE! The road to #OWLGrandFinals is officially underway! Make sure to grab your tickets to watch them IN PERSON at the Anaheim Convention Center!🎫 blizz.ly/3rw3NbF https://t.co/Sz5eeYkNBy

Schedules, format, and timings for Overwatch League

The Overwatch League Playoffs start on October 30 at 2 pm PST. 12 teams will be competing in the playoffs in a double-elimination tournament format. It is important to note that teams losing on day 2 will have the opportunity to climb back up from the losers' bracket.

These are the teams taking part in this year's playoffs:

Dallas Fuel San Francisco Shock Los Angeles Gladiators Seoul Dynasty Shanghai Dragons Houston Outlaws Atlanta Reign London Spitfire Philadelphia Fusion Florida Mayhem Toronto Defiant Hangzhou Spark

Overwatch League @overwatchleague



Join us tomorrow at 2 PM PST for WatchPoint! Make some noise in the comments - who are you cheering for!? The journey to #OWLGrandFinals is almost at its endJoin us tomorrow at 2 PM PST for WatchPoint! Make some noise in the comments - who are you cheering for!? The journey to #OWLGrandFinals is almost at its endJoin us tomorrow at 2 PM PST for WatchPoint! Make some noise in the comments - who are you cheering for!? 👇 https://t.co/DcTmlLMfWl

Games will be taking place every hour and a half since the start of the previous one, beginning at 2:30 pm PST. The Grand Finals will take place on November 4, at 4 pm PT.

Where to watch?

The Overwatch League is exclusively streamed on YouTube Gaming through the official YouTube channel. YouTube Gaming holds exclusive streaming rights for the Overwatch League.

It is recommended to turn on notifications for when the stream begins and viewers can even set a reminder for the stream a couple of hours prior.

Viewers can earn rewards for their in-game collection

Individuals can not only watch their favorite players and teams play but can also earn various rewards for their in-game collection. All these rewards can be acquired for free just by watching the League. However, there are certain criteria that need to be met to acquire them.

To earn these rewards, viewers must first have their YouTube accounts connected to their Battle.net accounts. To do this, individuals can:

Go to the YouTube "Settings" under your YouTube profile On the left-hand side, on the list of Settings categories click on "Connected apps" Search for "Battle.net" and then toggle the "connect" option next to it Enter your Battle.net ID

Fans can now earn these rewards on their linked accounts without much hassle. The rewards include the following:

Five League Tokens per hour for every hour watched.

Three Overwatch League home and away skins for every three hours watched, up to 30 hours. See the chart below for a full list of earnable skins, including the newest heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko.

Additionally, custom community-designed cosmetics will be dropped after specific viewership milestones.

Overwatch League rewards (image via Blizzard)

When the community milestone during the stream has been reached, Activision will release custom community rewards. This means that the more players watch, the more they earn as a community.

It is also recommended to get the Overwatch League app in order to track the progress of your rewards. These rewards are to be transferred to the viewer's account during the mid-season patch on or before November 15.

Poll : 0 votes