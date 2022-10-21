Overwatch 2 reveals free Kiriko and Junker Queen skins for OWL Grand Finals: Drop time, how to get, and more

The League Playoffs for Overwatch 2 will begin on October 30, 2022. While fans were already excited about it, Activision is trying to further entice them with free skins, name cards, player icons, and skins. This includes the new heroes, Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko.

Overwatch 2 name card and player icons (image via Blizzard)

All these rewards can be acquired for free just by watching the Overwatch League, but there are certain criteria that need to be met to acquire them.

This article will take a closer look at the rewards offered by the Overwatch League and how to acquire them, along with steps not covered by official sources which have led to confusion regarding League streams.

Full details about Overwatch League perks and exclusive skins for Overwatch 2

The Overwatch League Playoffs start on October 30, 2022 and feature unique rewards for viewers watching the official Overwatch League stream. Fans can earn these rewards in their linked accounts without much hassle. These include the following:

Earn five League Tokens per hour for every hour watched.

Earn three Overwatch League home and away skins for every three hours watched, up to 30 hours. See the chart below for a full list of earnable skins, including the newest Overwatch 2 heroes: Sojourn , Junker Queen , and Kiriko !

, , and ! Additionally, custom community designed Overwatch 2 cosmetics will be dropped after specific viewership milestones.

Overwatch League's skins (image via Blizzard)

Follow the chart above to receive all the perks. Some of these rewards might be easy or difficult to acquire based on your preferences. With the Grand Finals being only two hours long and having exclusive skins for the three new heroes introduced in Overwatch 2, there's a lot to look forward to.

When will Overwatch League begin and how to earn perks?

Viewers can watch the Overwatch League from October 30 - November 4 to earn all the listed rewards.

Upon reaching community milestones during the stream, Activision will release custom community rewards. So the more players watch, the more they earn as a community.

Fans who have linked their Battle.net and YouTube accounts will be able to enjoy matches and earn in-game perks throughout the entire week of the Playoffs and Grand Finals. This reward won't be available through other streaming services as Overwatch League is exclusively streamed through the Overwatch League channel on YouTube Gaming.

