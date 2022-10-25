All Overwatch 2 Hero skins and item drops you can collect during OWL 2022

Blizzard recently announced free Overwatch 2 Hero skins and in-game items for fans who tune into the Overwatch League playoffs and finals on YouTube.

Launched on October 4, Overwatch 2 has quickly become a massive hit. It amassed an astonishing player count of 25 million within 10 days. Following this tremendous success, Blizzard were quick to announce the first OW2 tournament.

Overwatch League is the official competitive esports event organized by Blizzard Entertainment where the best OW teams compete for supremacy. It kicks off on October 30 and will conclude on November 4.

This article will take a closer look into all the Hero skins and items that fans can avail of during the Overwatch League.

Everything players need to know about Overwatch 2 Hero skins and reward drops in OWL 2022

Overwatch League is just around the corner. As fans prepare for the tournament, Blizzard's recent announcements have further amplified the hype and fervor.

All OW2 players will be eligible to receive free skins for all the Heroes along with several exciting goodies. As per the official blog post, here is the list of rewards fans can obtain by watching Overwatch League:

Earn five League Tokens per hour for every hour watched.

Earn three Overwatch League home and away skins for every three hours watched, up to 30 hours. See the chart below for a full list of earnable skins, including the latest Overwatch 2 heroes: Sojourn , Junker Queen , and Kiriko !

, , and ! Additionally, custom community-designed Overwatch 2 cosmetics will be dropped after specific viewership milestones.

OWL Kiriko and Junker Queen skins (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All Hero skins will be available in two formats: Grey/Gold (Home) and White/Gold (Away).

Distribution of Overwatch 2 perks by OWL watch time

The following is a breakdown of the perks based on the number of hours spent viewing the event:

OWL 2022 Playoffs

The playoffs will start on October 30 and continue until November 3. The rewards for viewers are distributed as follows:

Hours watched Skins Additional Drop 3 Tracer, Genji, Bastion Grand Finals 1 spray 6 Mercy, Mei, Hanzo Zhulong player icon 9 Ana, Brigitte, Zenyatta Luchador player icon 12 Wrecking Ball, D.Va, Ashe Royal Knight player icon 15 Cassidy, Pharah, Echo Happi player icon 18 Roadhog, Baptiste, Sigma Clockwork player icon 21 Soldier: 76, Orisa, Reinhardt, Sombra OWL Turns 5 player icon 24 Symmetra, Torbjorn, Doomfist Lucio Dance Party emote 27 Lucio, Reaper, Junkrat, Moira 30 Zarya, Widowmaker, Winston 100 League Tokens

Grand Finals spray 1 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Player icons in Overwatch League (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

OWL 2022 Finals

The finals will be held on November 4, with rewards distributed based on viewers' watch time:

Hours watched Skins Additional drops 0.5 Grand Finals 2 spray 1 Sojourn Pulse Pistol name card 2 Junker Queen, Kiriko

Grand Finals spray 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pulse Pistol name card (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These are all the Hero skins and item drops announced so far for the Overwatch League livestream on YouTube.

As fans wait for the tournament's arrival to pick up all the sweet drops, the Halloween event Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride goes live on October 25, allowing one to earn even more Hero skins and rewards.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title and is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

