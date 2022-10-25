All Overwatch 2 Hero skins and item drops you can collect during OWL 2022

Blizzard recently announced free Overwatch 2 Hero skins and in-game items for fans who tune into the Overwatch League playoffs and finals on YouTube.
Launched on October 4, Overwatch 2 has quickly become a massive hit. It amassed an astonishing player count of 25 million within 10 days. Following this tremendous success, Blizzard were quick to announce the first OW2 tournament.
Overwatch League is the official competitive esports event organized by Blizzard Entertainment where the best OW teams compete for supremacy. It kicks off on October 30 and will conclude on November 4.
This article will take a closer look into all the Hero skins and items that fans can avail of during the Overwatch League.
Everything players need to know about Overwatch 2 Hero skins and reward drops in OWL 2022
Overwatch League is just around the corner. As fans prepare for the tournament, Blizzard's recent announcements have further amplified the hype and fervor.
All OW2 players will be eligible to receive free skins for all the Heroes along with several exciting goodies. As per the official blog post, here is the list of rewards fans can obtain by watching Overwatch League:
- Earn five League Tokens per hour for every hour watched.
- Earn three Overwatch League home and away skins for every three hours watched, up to 30 hours. See the chart below for a full list of earnable skins, including the latest Overwatch 2 heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko!
- Additionally, custom community-designed Overwatch 2 cosmetics will be dropped after specific viewership milestones.
All Hero skins will be available in two formats: Grey/Gold (Home) and White/Gold (Away).
Distribution of Overwatch 2 perks by OWL watch time
The following is a breakdown of the perks based on the number of hours spent viewing the event:
OWL 2022 Playoffs
The playoffs will start on October 30 and continue until November 3. The rewards for viewers are distributed as follows:
OWL 2022 Finals
The finals will be held on November 4, with rewards distributed based on viewers' watch time:
These are all the Hero skins and item drops announced so far for the Overwatch League livestream on YouTube.
As fans wait for the tournament's arrival to pick up all the sweet drops, the Halloween event Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride goes live on October 25, allowing one to earn even more Hero skins and rewards.
Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title and is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.