How to get free Hero skins in Overwatch 2 by watching OWL 2022?

Just a few weeks after releasing Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the Overwatch League. As part of this professional esports tournament, all Overwatch 2 fans are eligible to receive free Hero skins and several other rewards during the playoffs and finals.

Overwatch 2 is a first-person hero shooter title where two teams of five players each compete using 'Heroes' who possess unique abilities and powers. Each Hero belongs to a certain role, and each role has responsibilities in the match and is limited to it.

This article takes a closer look into the process of getting free Hero skins during the Overwatch League.

Everything fans need to know about free Hero skin drops during the 2022 Overwatch 2 League season

Overwatch 2 has been a massive success among newcomers to the series and veterans. It amassed a player base of 25 million players within a short period of just ten days. With so many people joining the game, Blizzard went ahead and announced the Overwatch League.

Behold the 2022 Playoffs Bracket and get ready for some intense matches ahead! The scene is FINALLY set for the #OWLGrandFinals Behold the 2022 Playoffs Bracket and get ready for some intense matches ahead! The scene is FINALLY set for the #OWLGrandFinals 🎭Behold the 2022 Playoffs Bracket and get ready for some intense matches ahead! https://t.co/sPUeifv9St

The Overwatch League is the official competitive esports event for Overwatch players, where they battle it out to establish their supremacy on the scene. This time around, the event begins on October 30 and will run until November 4. But there's more in store for the fans.

Overwatch 2 players will be able to earn free Hero skins and other in-game items by watching the Overwatch League playoffs and finals. To receive such free drops, users will need to do the following:

Connect your Battle.net account to YouTube.

Watch Overwatch League playoffs and finals using the same account.

After accomplishing the above two steps, all fans are eligible to receive free in-game items.

How to connect the Battle.net account to YouTube?

Linking your Battle.net account to YouTube can be achieved in a few steps. To do so, follow the steps below:

1) First, make sure you are logged into your YouTube account. If not, proceed to do so. Once you are in, click on your profile picture.

2) This will result in a drop-down menu. Navigate to the bottom and find the 'Settings' option. Click on it.

3) From the left menu, proceed to the 'Connected Apps' section.

4) Click on the 'Connect' button adjacent to the Battle.net icon.

Connecting Battle.net to YouTube (Image via Sportskeeda)

Note: This method won't work with brand accounts. It only allows the linking of personal accounts.

5) A box will pop up asking you to connect. Click the connect button and then click continue. This will create a pop-up window asking you to enter your Battle.net credentials.

6) Enter them and proceed to log in. You'll now have your YouTube account linked to Battle.net

Account linking success (Image via Sportskeeda)

You have now successfully linked your accounts and are eligible to earn free skins from the Overwatch League.

What are the rewards for watching Overwatch League 2022?

As per the official Overwatch league blog post, players are to receive the following perks:

Earn 5 League Tokens per hour for every hour watched.

Earn 3 Overwatch League home and away skins for every 3 hours watched, up to 30 hours. See the chart below for a full list of earnable skins, including the newest Overwatch 2 heroes: Sojourn , Junker Queen , and Kiriko !

, , and ! Additionally, custom community-designed Overwatch 2 cosmetics will be dropped after specific viewership milestones.

Also, based on the number of hours you have watched, you will be rewarded with the following:

OWL 2022 Playoffs

Hours watched Skins Additional Drop 3 Tracer, Genji, Bastion Grand Finals 1 spray 6 Mercy, Mei, Hanzo Zhulong player icon 9 Ana, Brigitte, Zenyatta Luchador player icon 12 Wrecking Ball, D.Va, Ashe Royal Knight player icon 15 Cassidy, Pharah, Echo Happi player icon 18 Roadhog, Baptiste, Sigma Clockwork player icon 21 Soldier: 76, Orisa, Reinhardt, Sombra OWL Turns 5 player icon 24 Symmetra, Torbjorn, Doomfist Lucio Dance Party emote 27 Lucio, Reaper, Junkrat, Moira 30 Zarya, Widowmaker, Winston 100 League Tokens

OWL 2022 Finals

Hours watched Skins Additional drops 0.5 Grand Finals 2 spray 1 Sojourn Pulse Pistol name card 2 Junker Queen, Kiriko

These are all the rewards revealed at the moment.

The community will witness professional players competing against one another in Overwatch 2 for the first time in the upcoming league. The announcement of free rewards for viewers has intensified the excitement surrounding the league.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS tile and is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

