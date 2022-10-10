Overwatch League weekly schedule (Week 24 - October 10) - brackets, standings, upcoming matches, and more

Overwatch has earned massive popularity in recent times and has become a renowned name in the esports scene. The Overwatch League (OWL) is a long and challenging tournament that goes on for several weeks to determine the top teams from each region. The regular season sees several professional teams battle it out for the top spot by raking in as many points as possible.

Overwatch 2 was recently launched and fans will witness the transition of the OWL to Blizzard Entertainment's new title in the current competitive professional season.

Week 24 of the Regular Season is just around the corner and teams are gearing up for yet another round of matches to prove themselves on the Overwatch battlefield. Let's take a look at the current schedule for Week 24 and the standings of the top teams from the West and East regions.

Overwatch League schedule for Week 24

Overwatch has a massive esports community that follows all the matches and tournaments around Blizzard’s popular hero-shooter title. OWL hosts a series of tournaments for professional teams and provides a platform for these teams to display their skills and prowess in the game.

Week 24 Schedule

Regular Season Week 23 is concluding soon and all participating teams are preparing for the onset of Week 24. Here is the current schedule for Regular Season Week 24.

West Region:

SAT, OCT 15 (12:30 AM IST) - New York Excelsior vs. London Spitfire

New York Excelsior vs. London Spitfire SAT, OCT 15 (2:00 AM IST) - Paris Eternal vs. San Francisco Shock

Paris Eternal vs. San Francisco Shock SAT, OCT 15 (3:30 AM IST) - Florida Mayhem vs. Toronto Defiant

Florida Mayhem vs. Toronto Defiant SUN, OCT 16 (12:30 AM IST) - San Francisco Shock vs. London Spitfire

San Francisco Shock vs. London Spitfire SUN, OCT 16 (2:00 AM IST) - New York Excelsior vs. Boston Uprising

New York Excelsior vs. Boston Uprising SUN, OCT 16 (3:30 AM IST) - Florida Mayhem vs. Houston Outlaws

Florida Mayhem vs. Houston Outlaws MON, OCT 17 (12:30 AM IST) - Boston Uprising vs. Paris Eternal

Boston Uprising vs. Paris Eternal MON, OCT 17 (2:00 AM IST) - Houston Outlaws vs. Toronto Defiant

East Region:

SAT, OCT 15 (3:30 PM IST) - Chengdu Hunters vs. Guangzhou Charge

Chengdu Hunters vs. Guangzhou Charge SAT, OCT 15 (5:00 PM IST) - TBD vs. Hangzhou Spark

TBD vs. Hangzhou Spark SAT, OCT 15 (10:00 PM IST) - TBD vs. Hangzhou Spark

Two of the East Region teams in the current bracket are currently not finalized for Week 24 matches. The teams are expected to be finalized before the actual commencement of the official matches.

Regular Season Standing

The teams participating in the OWL play against each other in their respective regions for multiple weeks at a stretch and gather points based on their map wins. Here are the current standings for the 2022 Regular Season.

Note: The final column is the total Points accumulated by the respective teams. The numbers are denoted with a "p" at the end.

West Region:

1. Dallas Fuel 20-4 61-26 +35 26p 2. San Francisco Shock 18-4 59-25 +34 24p 3. Los Angeles Gladiators 17-6 61-28 +33 24p 4. Houston Outlaws 16-6 54-36 +18 19p 5. Atlanta Reign 13-11 51-42 +9 16p 6. London Spitfire 13-9 45-38 +7 15p 7. Toronto Defiant 11-11 45-45 0 14p 8. Washington Justice 11-13 47-51 -4 13p 9. Florida Mayhem 10-12 40-44 -4 13p 10. Boston Uprising 8-13 36-47 -11 8p 11. Vancouver Titans 5-19 29-62 -33 6p 12. New York Excelsior 4-18 27-60 -33 4p 13. Paris Eternal 1-21 14-65 -51 1p

East Region:

1. Seoul Dynasty 19-5 62-24 +38 25p 2. Shanghai Dragons 18-6 57-30 +27 23p 3. Philadelphia Fusion 11-13 50-50 0 15p 4. Hangzhou Spark 11-13 46-49 -3 13p 5. Guangzhou Charge 9-15 34-56 -22 10p 6. Chengdu Hunters 9-15 39-52 -13 9p 7. Los Angeles Valiant 7-17 36-63 -27 7p

Where to watch

Fans can watch the upcoming OWL 2022 Regular Season matches on the official Overwatch channel on YouTube Gaming. Enthusiasts can subscribe to the channel and enable notifications to get the latest updates on the matches that are going live.

Overwatch League is one of the highest tier tournaments in the community with a massive influence thanks to the intense gameplay of professional players, tricks, and strategies they employ to win matches.

Poll : 0 votes