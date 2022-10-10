Create

Overwatch League weekly schedule (Week 24 - October 10) - brackets, standings, upcoming matches, and more

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Oct 10, 2022 04:43 PM IST
Overwatch League Week 24 Schedule (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overwatch has earned massive popularity in recent times and has become a renowned name in the esports scene. The Overwatch League (OWL) is a long and challenging tournament that goes on for several weeks to determine the top teams from each region. The regular season sees several professional teams battle it out for the top spot by raking in as many points as possible.

Overwatch 2 was recently launched and fans will witness the transition of the OWL to Blizzard Entertainment's new title in the current competitive professional season.

Week 24 of the Regular Season is just around the corner and teams are gearing up for yet another round of matches to prove themselves on the Overwatch battlefield. Let's take a look at the current schedule for Week 24 and the standings of the top teams from the West and East regions.

Overwatch League schedule for Week 24

Overwatch has a massive esports community that follows all the matches and tournaments around Blizzard’s popular hero-shooter title. OWL hosts a series of tournaments for professional teams and provides a platform for these teams to display their skills and prowess in the game.

Week 24 Schedule

Regular Season Week 23 is concluding soon and all participating teams are preparing for the onset of Week 24. Here is the current schedule for Regular Season Week 24.

West Region:

  • SAT, OCT 15 (12:30 AM IST) - New York Excelsior vs. London Spitfire
  • SAT, OCT 15 (2:00 AM IST) - Paris Eternal vs. San Francisco Shock
  • SAT, OCT 15 (3:30 AM IST) - Florida Mayhem vs. Toronto Defiant
  • SUN, OCT 16 (12:30 AM IST) - San Francisco Shock vs. London Spitfire
  • SUN, OCT 16 (2:00 AM IST) - New York Excelsior vs. Boston Uprising
  • SUN, OCT 16 (3:30 AM IST) - Florida Mayhem vs. Houston Outlaws
  • MON, OCT 17 (12:30 AM IST) - Boston Uprising vs. Paris Eternal
  • MON, OCT 17 (2:00 AM IST) - Houston Outlaws vs. Toronto Defiant

East Region:

  • SAT, OCT 15 (3:30 PM IST) - Chengdu Hunters vs. Guangzhou Charge
  • SAT, OCT 15 (5:00 PM IST) - TBD vs. Hangzhou Spark
  • SAT, OCT 15 (10:00 PM IST) - TBD vs. Hangzhou Spark

Two of the East Region teams in the current bracket are currently not finalized for Week 24 matches. The teams are expected to be finalized before the actual commencement of the official matches.

Regular Season Standing

The teams participating in the OWL play against each other in their respective regions for multiple weeks at a stretch and gather points based on their map wins. Here are the current standings for the 2022 Regular Season.

Note: The final column is the total Points accumulated by the respective teams. The numbers are denoted with a "p" at the end.

West Region:

1.Dallas Fuel20-461-26+3526p
2.San Francisco Shock18-459-25+3424p
3.Los Angeles Gladiators17-661-28+3324p
4.Houston Outlaws16-654-36+1819p
5.Atlanta Reign13-1151-42+916p
6.London Spitfire13-945-38+715p
7.Toronto Defiant 11-1145-45014p
8.Washington Justice 11-1347-51-413p
9.Florida Mayhem 10-1240-44-413p
10.Boston Uprising 8-1336-47-118p
11.Vancouver Titans 5-1929-62-336p
12.New York Excelsior 4-1827-60-334p
13.Paris Eternal 1-2114-65-511p

East Region:

1.Seoul Dynasty 19-562-24+3825p
2.Shanghai Dragons 18-657-30+2723p
3.Philadelphia Fusion 11-1350-50015p
4.Hangzhou Spark 11-1346-49-313p
5.Guangzhou Charge9-1534-56-2210p
6.Chengdu Hunters9-1539-52-139p
7.Los Angeles Valiant7-1736-63-277p

Where to watch

Fans can watch the upcoming OWL 2022 Regular Season matches on the official Overwatch channel on YouTube Gaming. Enthusiasts can subscribe to the channel and enable notifications to get the latest updates on the matches that are going live.

Overwatch League is one of the highest tier tournaments in the community with a massive influence thanks to the intense gameplay of professional players, tricks, and strategies they employ to win matches.

