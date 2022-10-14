Overwatch 2 Halloween event 2022: Start date, skins, new PvE mode, and more announced

Overwatch 2 is set to get a sequel to the beloved limited-time Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Revenge. It will be called Wrath of the Bride, and will bring exciting additions to the title, including new skins and a PvE mode.

Overwatch 2 is the successor to the popular hero shooter title Overwatch. It involves two teams of five players each who compete using Heroes with special abilities. While the game only recently launched, it is already about to get its first limited-time event.

This article takes a closer look into Overwatch 2's upcoming Halloween celebrations, along with new skins and other additions.

Full details about Overwatch 2's Halloween event Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride

Overwatch 2's Season One is currently live. The Halloween event will be a part of it, and was previously mentioned on the Overwatch blog as well. However, the details were limited and left fans speculating about it.

Based on recent developments, the community now has further insights into the upcoming event, along with everything else that is coming to the game this Halloween.

When is Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride starting?

The event will start on October 25, 2022, and end on November 8, 2022. This time around, it will last for a shorter duration. In the previous title, it began in mid-October and ran through until early November.

All skins included in Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride

This event will bring a plethora of content for the fans. Heroes that have so far been confirmed to be receiving skins are Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Sojourn. However, rumors suggest that cosmetics will be available for other Heroes as well.

The newly added Hero, Kiriko, will be getting a witch skin, which fans are loving at the moment. Sojourn will be getting in a noir-detective outfit, with Junker Queen set to receive a Mad-Max-style executioner skin.

The details of how these skins will be unlocked are not available at the moment.

All about the upcoming PvE mode in Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride

The forthcoming event will also bring a new PvE mode. While the Campaign will be available in 2023, this PvE mode will be co-op and the Heroes that will be available to play in this year's event are speculated to be Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Ashe.

While there is no official confirmation on how the mode will play out, fans have been speculating that it will be similar to the PvE iteration introduced in the prequel's Halloween event.

It involved four Heroes who fought against hordes of 'Zomnic' zombies. They came in waves and players had to survive them. While Junkrat was the previous iteration's primary villain, Sombra will be the official bride of the event and thus the primary antagonist this time around, as teased in the Battle Pass trailer.

This is everything there is to know about Overwatch 2's Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. All fans will be able to participate in it since it will be free to play.

