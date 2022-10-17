Overwatch 2 Double XP weekends: Dates, free cosmetics, and more revealed

Overwatch 2 will allow players to earn double XP from each match on certain weekends. A recent post on Twitter, via OverwatchNaeri, revealed all the double XP weekend dates along with the free cosmetics. It will be conducted over three different weekends spread across October and November.

Overwatch 2 launched on October 4, marking the beginning of Season One. In just ten days, the game has amassed over 25 million players. This new iteration brings several changes and additions to the series. It introduced three new Heroes, a unique skin rarity level, competitive changes, and more.

This article will take a closer look into all the dates and items that players can obtain in the coming weekends.

Everything fans need to know about Overwatch 2 Double XP event

The Double XP event offers players twice the experience points on the given dates. Developers have initiated this event to compensate for OW2's controversial launch.

Experience points are quite crucial in the game and are needed to unlock various tiers of the Battlepass. This Season's Battlepass has 80 tiers, the last of which grants one the new 'Mythic' Genji skin. In this regard, there's all the more reason to take full advantage of the upcoming double XP weekends.

Overwatch 2 Double XP weekend start date and time

The first double XP weekend begins on October 21 at 11 am PT and will run through till October 24 11 am PT.

The second weekend commences not long after on October 28 at 11 am PT and will end on October 31 at 11 am PT.

The third and final weekend for double XP begins late November 24 at 11 am PT and will finally end on November 28 11 am PT.

What are rewards for Double XP event?

This time around, the double XP event will be providing two free cosmetics: a weapon charm and a Hero skin.

The Hero getting the special treatment in this event is none other than Reaper. Players will be getting the Cursed Captain Reaper skin along with a Health Pack weapon charm.

Overwatch 2 Double XP event rewards (Images viz Blizzard)

With the Halloween 2022 event just around the corner and the recent announcements of the Double XP event, fans are more excited than ever. Despite an underwhelming launch, the developers of Overwatch 2 have ensured fans are rewarded appropriately for all the love they have shown to the game.

