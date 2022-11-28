All Overwatch 2 Tank heroes ranked on mastering difficulty

Overwatch 2 is a recent FPS game that is the sequel to 2016's Overwatch. It is a team-based game that allows you to play as characters with different abilities.

Overwatch 2 consists of three different types of Heroes. These are -Tanks, Support, and Damage. Tanks are the type of Heroes that aid Damage Heroes in aggressive fights and can also behave like bullet sponges either through their abilities or their enormous health. Tanks are very important in Overwatch as they act like a Giant Wall between the player's team and the enemy's. There are currently 10 Tank Heroes in Overwatch 2 with a new one on its way very soon.

Listed below are all the Tank heroes ranked from easiest to hardest based on their difficulty.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Easiest to toughest Tank heroes to master in Overwatch 2

10) Orisa

Orisa is the easiest Tank to play. Her Augmented Fusion Driver, although a projectile-type weapon, is easy to aim with. Her abilities are also very straightforward. Her ultimate Terra Surge pulls nearby enemies towards her and does a good amount of damage to them. Terra Surge requires proper placement and timing to be effective during a match.

9) D.Va

D.Va is probably one of the most popular Tank Heroes in Overwatch 2. While D.Va might seem a little complicated, she is pretty easy to play in-game. Her Fusion Canons do more damage at close range and are easy to use. She can also fly and get away from tricky situations or reposition herself. Flight is indeed the hardest skill to master with D.Va.

Her ultimate Self-Destruct is the most impactful as it does an insane amount of damage, granting some easy multikills. It can change the course of a match if used with proper timing.

8) Roadhog

Roadhog's Scrap Gun is for both medium and short range and is easy to use, making him a versatile Tank. He can drag enemies closer for a better shot and also heal himself. His ultimate ability, Whole Hog, does a lot of damage to the enemies and also pushes them back while being hit by it. Roadhog's main challenge is utilizing his healing properly and being a menace to the other team for as long as possible.

7) Reinhardt

Reinhardt is perhaps the most annoying Tank Heroe to go against. His Rocket Hammer is a melee weapon that is easy to use and does a lot of damage. His Barrier Field can block massive amounts of damage and hold choke points for the team.

Reinhardt's ultimate, Earthshatter stuns enemies hit by it. To get proper value out of it, Reinhardt players can also follow Earthshatter with the Charge ability to finish off stunned enemies. A good Reinhardt player has the ability to change the course of an Overwatch match.

6) Zarya

Zarya is one of the strongest Tanks in the game. Her Particle Canon is easy to aim with as it is a beam and also a grenade launcher. Her Projected barrier can create a shield Bubble around her allies for a short period of time. Zarya's ultimate Gravity Surge creates a Gravity Well and pulls enemies towards it but requires strategic placement and timing to be effective during a match.

5) Winston

Winston is the super-intelligent Gorilla in Overwatch 2. His Tesla Canon is both short and long-range. Winston can also leap into the air and protect his allies with his Barrier Projector. The most challenging part about Winston is his mobility and if mastered can allow the player to move around the map pretty quickly and wreak havoc on the enemy team. Mastering Winston's mobility also allows his ultimate, Primal Rage, to have a lot of impact during matches.

4) Doomfist

Doomfist is a rather aggressive Tank. His hand cannons are short-ranged but easy to aim with. He can block heavy damage as well as leap and smash the ground with his Seismic Slam. His Rocket punch requires a charge-up to be effective but is perhaps also one of his most fun abilities to use. Lastly, his ultimate, Meteor Strike, makes him leap into the air and land on pretty much any part of the map to cause damage.

3) Junker Queen

Junker Queen is the latest Tank in the title. Her Scattergun is a close-range shotgun whereas her Jagged Blade is a long-range throwable weapon that can be called back like Thor's hammer, Mjolnir.

Junker Queen can give herself and her teammates health for a temporary amount of time as well as increase their movement speed. Her ultimate, Rampage, wounds enemies with a Charge and does damage over time.

2) Sigma

Sigma has a high damage output. His Hyperspheres have a short duration and are projectile-based weapons that also do AOE damage but are a little tricky to get used to. His Experimental Barrier can be sent ahead at any spot and is very useful in certain situations. His ultimate, Gravity Flux, has the most impact when enemies are clustered together.

1) Wrecking Ball

This is another Tank Hero and mastering mobility is what can make him truly shine. His Quad Canons make it easy to aim and do a lot of damage. The most fun part of Wrecking Ball is how the player can turn into one and then wreck enemies all around. He also has an Adaptive Shield that gives one temporary health. Wrecking Ball's ultimate Minefield is very useful for holding sites.

