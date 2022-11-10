How to counter Reinhardt in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt is a staple Tank hero in Overwatch 2 who continues the legacy of his predecessor as one of the most courageous defenders to have ever existed in the game. He is a seasoned fighter and an impenetrable shield that aims to protect the innocent. According to the Overwatch lore, Reinhardt hails from Stuttgart, Germany.

Overwatch 2 has a total of three hero classes: Tank, Damage, and Support. Reinhardt belongs to the Tank category and forms the first line of defense and contact for the entire team. He utilizes a sturdy suit of armor and a gigantic melee weapon to crush opponents and take the fight to them.

Reinhardt has a total of four abilities apart from his primary fire that he utilizes to keep the enemies at bay while inflicting damage on them.

Best counter picks against Reinhardt in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 comes with all the heroes and maps that were a part of its predecessor. However, the game received a long list of balance changes that were introduced to all the heroes alongside the introduction of new heroes, maps, game modes, and map pool changes.

Reinhardt is a strong hero who can hold his ground single-handedly and even take multiple opponents down all by himself. The strength of such a rudimentary character should not be underestimated, and Reinhardt's abilities can practically cripple an entire team.

Reinhardt’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt has a set of abilities that are typical for a Tank hero. These abilities can be used in a variety of ways to trample the opposing team. Here is a list of all his abilities with a brief description of each:

Rocket Hammer (Primary Fire): He swings his hammer to deal high-damage melee attacks.

Charge (L-Shift): Reinhardt charges forward. The ability can be used to pin enemies to walls.

Fire Strike (E): Launches a fire projectile slash in a straight line.

Barrier Fields (Secondary Fire): Hold right-click to create a shield that blocks incoming projectiles.

Earthshatter (Ultimate): Reinhardt strikes the hammer on the ground and knocks out enemies within the range of the ability.

Reinhardt counter picks

Reinhardt has a larger health pool than most heroes in Overwatch 2 and can use his shield against almost any ability thrown his way. He also has abilities that grant him the potential to join fights quickly and evade critical situations.

Here is a list of the best heroes to counter Reinhardt.

Reaper

Bastion

Pharah

Junkrat

Reaper is a Damage hero who takes to the battlefield with two close-range shotgun weapons that can inflict absurd amounts of damage. It is the perfect tool to take down Overwatch 2 heroes with large character models and low mobility, as all the shots from Reaper's weapon can easily connect.

Bastion is a great counter to Tanks in the game and can burst down almost any hero in front of him using his ability to transform into a mobile minigun. He can shatter through Reinhardt’s barrier and deplete a huge chunk of his health pool, which will either eliminate Reinhardt or force him to retreat.

Pharah is a great counter to Reinhardt as she can remain airborne for a long time and stay away from the range of Reinhardt's abilities. Her rockets can inflict a lot of damage that can quickly take down Reinhardt’s shield and push back the entire opposing team with ease.

Junkrat is one of the few annoying Damage heroes who can spam his grenade launcher from a safe distance. He can also lay steel traps that immobilize Reinhardt while the entire team bursts him down quickly.

