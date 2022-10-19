How to counter Junkrat in Overwatch 2?

Junkrat is a Damage Hero in Overwatch 2. His role in the game is to seek out engagements and get as many eliminations as possible. Junkrat carries a grenade launcher that deals significant damage to his enemies when hit directly, and if his abilities are used correctly, he is capable of wreaking havoc throughout a match.

Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter game in which two teams of five players each select 'Heroes' with unique powers and abilities to complete the objectives of the match. Each Hero belongs to one of three roles - Damage, Support, and Tank, each with their own set of responsibilities in a match.

Being a Damage Hero, Junkrat's utility set allows him to push back enemies and even trap them. This article will look at how to deal with this deranged Hero, who is widely regarded as one of the most vexing Heroes to face in the game.

Everything players need to know about countering Junkrat in Overwatch 2

Junkrat isn't new to the series. He first appeared in the original game 'Overwatch' in 2016. However, in the most recent title, the infamous Hero has been redesigned, adding to his insanity.

To counter this crazy demolitionist in Overwatch 2, the following Heroes are recommended:

1) Pharah:

Pharah as a counter for Junkrat (Image via Blizzard)

When it comes to long-range engagements, Junkrat falls short, and Pharah becomes the best counter to Junkrat. Throughout the match, she can hover and avoid almost all of Junkrat's tricks. Furthermore, she can deal critical damage to Junkrat from above while he is unable to fight back.

2) Widowmaker:

Widwomaker as a counter for Junkrat (Image via Blizzard)

The best way to deal with Junkrat is to keep your distance. Widowmaker is one of the game's best Sniper Heroes, allowing her to take down enemies from a distance, and Junkrat is no exception. A fully charged shot will deal significant damage to Junkrat, forcing him to retreat. This enables your teammates to cover more ground on the map.

3) Ana:

Ana as a counter for Junkrat (Image via Blizzard)

Ana, like Widowmaker, can be devastating when sniping. She can also use her Sleep Dart to put Junkrat to sleep, preventing him from causing havoc in the match. Ana can also heal her teammates from safety and boost their damage dealing abilities, allowing them to take down Junkrat faster.

4) Kiriko:

Kiriko as a counter for Junkrat (Image via Blizzard)

Kiriko is an amazing Support Hero to counter Junkrat in Overwatch 2. Kiriko can instantly teleport to a nearby friendly to avoid his grenades and traps. She can also use her Protection Suzu to temporarily immunize her allies.

This, in conjunction with the other Damage Heroes on her team, can negate the majority of Junkrat's abilities. Kiriko was shown using Protection Suzu to counter Junkrat's RIP-Tire ability in her reveal trailer.

5) Sigma:

Sigma as a counter for Junkrat (Image via Blizzard)

This Tank Hero is the perfect foil for Junkrat. He can be on the frontlines, absorbing all of Junkrat's incoming damage and ensuring the safety of his teammates in the heat of battle. Junkrat can be knocked down by his Accretion ability, allowing his allies to finish him off.

Junkrat's abilities in Overwatch 2

His ability set includes a Frag Launcher that is capable of dealing critical damage. He also possesses a Concussion Mine, which when triggered, sends his enemies flying. Moreover, his Steel Traps render his foes stationery, making them an easier target for his grenades and teammates.

Junkrat's Total Mayhem passive ability is surprisingly the most annoying. Anytime he dies, he will drop grenades from which his enemies take damage.

His ultimate ability is scary as it is capable of taking out most enemies in one go. RIP-Tire is a motorized bomb that Junkrat can remotely guide to his foes and explode in their faces. This tire bomb can even climb walls and obstacles.

Countering Junkrat in Overwatch 2 won't be easy because of the personality and abilities this freak Hero carries. However, the Heroes mentioned in this article are some of the best counter measures and should provide users with an advantage in most scenarios.

