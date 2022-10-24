How to counter Reaper in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard released Overwatch 2 as a sequel to Overwatch, which came out in 2016, on October 4 as a free-to-play game for the masses. It is designed to carry forth the legacy Overwatch created as one of the dominant esports titles with a huge community of fans and players backing it.

Overwatch 2 features a similar class system for all heroes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Reaper is a damage hero, who uses his mysterious abilities to traverse through the battlefield in an almost paranormal capacity. His origins have not been revealed in the Overwatch lore.

Reaper has a total of four abilities apart from the primary weapon that makes him a stealthy yet deadly figure in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2: Reaper is ideal for breaching enemy backlines

Blizzard Entertainment has introduced some tweaks to all the heroes to enable a smooth migration into their latest hero-shooter title. All previous heroes and maps from Overwatch have been carried over to the new game with the addition of a few new heroes and maps as new content.

Reaper is a strong hero and can output massive amounts of damage that stand a class apart in the category. Wielding dual shotguns, Reaper leaves a trace of death wherever he sets foot and is ideal for breaching enemy backlines in the new 5v5 match format.

Reaper’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Reaper has unexplained abilities that can help him evade and covertly travel to different parts of the map without a trace. Here is a list of all his abilities with a brief description.

Hellfire Shotguns (Primary Fire): Use two shotguns that can inflict large amounts of damage at close range.

Use two shotguns that can inflict large amounts of damage at close range. Shadow Step (E): Teleport to a different position on the map which is in the line of sight.

Teleport to a different position on the map which is in the line of sight. Wraith Form (L-Shift): Transform into a ghost-like form that is invulnerable to any form of damage.

Transform into a ghost-like form that is invulnerable to any form of damage. Death Blossom (Ultimate): Violently shoot both shotguns that can damage all enemies in range.

Violently shoot both shotguns that can damage all enemies in range. The Reaping (Passive): Dealing damage to enemies heals Reaper.

Four heroes can counter Reaper

Reaper is a damage hero who is most efficient at dealing with enemies at close range as he uses shotguns to fight in Overwatch 2. The hero can evade quickly and retreat to safety so it is important to corner him and block off his exit routes.

Here is a list of all the heroes most efficient at taking down Reaper.

Widowmaker Echo Pharah Zenyatta

Widowmaker is a great counter for Reaper as she can maintain her distance and quickly take him out while he is distracted with fights closer to him. It is best to take him down while he is trying to brawl with the team’s tank and place traps should he decide to close the distance between him and Widowmaker.

Echo is another damage hero who can maintain her distance from enemies with ease and bombard them with stick explosives. Once Reaper falls half healthy, Echo can use her focused energy beam to take him down in mere seconds.

Pharah is the epitome of fighting from a distance by dealing massive amounts of damage with her rocket launcher. She is capable of easily tracking Reaper and taking him down with only two direct rocket hits. She can additionally push a Reaper back with her concuss rocket to maintain the advantage.

Zenyatta can cast his Orb of Discord on Reaper to temporarily make him more vulnerable to incoming damage and shackle his ability to heal up. This makes him an easy target for the team to take down with not much choice but to escape or respawn.

These are the best heroes that can shut down Reaper in Overwatch 2 and put an end to his reign of terror and death for the rest of the game, making it easier to stop worrying about backstabbers.

