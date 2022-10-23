Overwatch 2 free Reaper skin: How to get, features, and more

Overwatch 2 is a brand new take by Blizzard on their popular prequel title. With this new installment, the developers have tried their best to make good on the issues that led to the decline of the first title.

However, Overwatch 2's launch was met with a lot of issues. From maddening queue times to several bugs, the launch was problematic. Although it wasn't as bad as the Cyberpunk 2077 launch, the player base wasn't happy with how the game was at launch despite all the hype the company had managed to garner before releasing the title.

To compensate, Blizzard announced that they would give out free rewards to players for being patient with the game. The Reaper skin is one of the free rewards that players can pick up.

How to get the Free Reaper Skin in Overwatch 2?

Besides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all players



Health Pack Weapon Charm

🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper

2x Match XP weekends



Players must log into their copy of Overwatch 2 anytime from October 25 till the end of Season 1. Doing so will allow them to claim the free Cursed Captain Legendary Reaper skin.

That's not all, players will also be given a Health Pack weapon charm for free along with the aforementioned skin. There aren't any additional steps required to claim these items. Log into the game within the time limit mentioned above, and these items will be added to the inventory.

The developers have also announced some double XP weekends to compensate for the issues at launch. Playing during these weekends will provide twice the amount of XP instead of playing on a regular day. The dates are as follows:

October 21 at 11:00 a.m PDT - October 24 at 11:00 a.m PDT

October 28 at 11:00 a.m PDT - October 31 at 11:00 a.m PDT

November 24 at 11:00 a.m PDT - November 28 at 11:00 a.m PDT

This is indeed an excellent way to make good on a buggy launch. Moreover, everyone likes free rewards, so there's a high chance that more players will join the game to claim the free skin and weapon charm. However, it's currently unclear if any accounts made after October 25 will be eligible to claim the free rewards.

Apart from that, October 25 is the day when the new Halloween event will commence in Overwatch 2. The event will feature a new PvE game mode, Junkenstien's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. This will allow players to enjoy a co-op storyline-based mission in the game and will be an excellent way for the developers to test out their PvE format before they launch a full-blown version of it in the coming few months.

Despite having a problematic launch, Blizzard is making good progress on the development side of things with respect to Overwatch 2. Despite some bugs, even now, the game has improved a lot compared to what it was during the launch.

