Overwatch 2 “Stuck in Spawn Room” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Although Overwatch 2 has been a very entertaining experience for both new and returning franchise fans, the title has been riddled with bugs and performance issues ever since its launch.

From system crashes to network errors and insanely long queue timings, many had to face a lot of issues in the game, some of which are creating trouble even today.

Overwatch 2 players have been recently facing an issue that keeps them from making their way out of the Spawn Room when a match starts. This has been an incredibly annoying bug that is making games almost unplayable in certain situations.

However, there are a few fixes that you can try out if you are facing this error as well. While these solutions are temporary, they will allow you to play the game and finish the rest of the match.

Today’s guide will therefore go over how you will be able to deal with the “Stuck in Spawn Room” error in Overwatch 2.

Fixing the “Stuck in Spawn Room” error in Overwatch 2

The “Stuck in Spawn Room” error in Overwatch 2, is primarily caused if there are issues with the shooter’s servers or with some of their game files. Hence, to be able to deal with it, here are a few things that you can try out.

1) Change your hero

One of the best ways to deal with the “Stuck in Spawn Room” error in Overwatch 2 will be to change heroes constantly and check if that solves the problem. Many in the community have mentioned that cycling through some of the available characters in the game has allowed them to temporarily deal with the error in the shooter.

2) Pick heroes with phase abilities

Certain heroes like Tracer have blink-and-dash abilities that can phase them through walls and roofs. You can try picking one of them to see if you are able to escape the spawn room by using one of these abilities.

This seems to have worked for many players encountering this issue, making it worth a shot if you are stuck at spawn.

3) Restart the game

If you are constantly facing the “Stuck at Spawn Room” error in Overwatch 2, then you might have to restart the game to deal with the problem. It’s one of the most potent fixes, especially if the game’s client is the one that seems to be the root cause of the issue.

You will have to quit the match, but it’s better to just not be in the match rather than sit in spawn unable to contribute to the team.

4) Update the game

Version mismatch can be one of the root causes of the “Stuck at Spawn Room” error. Hence, you will be required to update your game by making your way into the Battle.net client and checking for the latest version.

You can even run a file integrity scan, as a corrupt installed file can be what is causing the issue. By running the scan, you will be able to weed out and replace any faulty downloads.

5) Check the game's servers and wait for a patch

If the fault is on Blizzard's part, then you will have to check the Overwatch 2 server status and wait for the developers to either bring the servers back up properly or release a patch and hotfix for the issue.

If all else fails, you are advised to submit a ticket to Battle.net Support for more assistance.

