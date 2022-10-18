Overwatch 2 is giving away free items for its 'bumpy' launch - Items included, how to get, and more

Overwatch 2 is giving away free skins, weapon charms, and future 2x Match XP weekends to compensate for the game's underwhelming launch last week.

The game is extremely engaging and offers a polished competitive first-person hero shooter experience, but it has been plagued with issues since its launch. From being unable to connect due to DDoS attacks to progress failing to carry over from the original, players have been having a hard time with the game.

How to get the Health Pack Weapon Charm and the Cursed Captain Reaper for free in Overwatch 2

Right off the bat, Overwatch 2 was hit with a massive DDoS attack that resulted in a server failure. Blizzard has been hard at work since the game launched, smoothing out issues plaguing the game, including major bug fixes. The developers are now offering free in-game goodies for players as well. They will be able to claim weapon charms and hero skins for free in the game, as well as get several 2x Match XP weekends.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Besides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all players



Health Pack Weapon Charm

🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper

2x Match XP weekends



How to get em When #Overwatch2 launch is bumpy you make it up to playersBesides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all playersHealth Pack Weapon Charm🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper2x Match XP weekendsHow to get em blizz.ly/3VmqPPE When #Overwatch2 launch is bumpy you make it up to players 😤 Besides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all players🚑 Health Pack Weapon Charm🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper🎉 2x Match XP weekendsHow to get em blizz.ly/3VmqPPE https://t.co/Pzs1RvnWFu

Players will be able to claim the Health Pack Weapon Charm and the Cursed Captain Reaper Hero skin for free by logging into the game between October 25 and the end of Season 1, which is expected to be December 5, 2022.

Overwatch 2 has done away with its predecessor's controversial lootbox system and instead adopted a Battle Pass system that lets players unlock cosmetics based on their in-game performance as they level up the Battle Pass. Players are expected to get most of their in-game cosmetics through the Battle Pass. They will also have the option to purchase new items and legacy items from the original game through the in-game store.

Blizzard has also promised several 2x Match XP weekends in the upcoming days, which will help the players progress their Battle Pass faster. Although players are able to purchase Battle Pass tiers, they are generally expected to complete the Battle Pass by earning XP.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into 🧡 TWENTY FIVE. MILLION. PLAYERS. IN. TEN. DAYS. 🤯Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into #Overwatch2 with us TWENTY FIVE. MILLION. PLAYERS. IN. TEN. DAYS. 🤯Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into #Overwatch2 with us 💙🧡 https://t.co/2ESBr5Shmk

Ever since Overwatch 2 was released, players have pointed out the slow rate at which they earn in-game XP, which is calculated based on completing challenges and match performance. The 2x Match XP will open up opportunities for players to earn more XP in matches and level up the Battle Pass faster.

Although the rewards are exciting, it remains to be seen if the game is able to overcome its initial setbacks and nurture a healthy playerbase. Overwatch 2 is available for free, and players can try it out today on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Battle.net.

Poll : 0 votes