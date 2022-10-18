Overwatch 2 Double XP weekend start date and time for all regions revealed

Overwatch 2 has encountered several bumps and difficulties since the day it was released. From server issues to in-game bugs, Blizzard Entertainment has had to deal with a number of simultaneous problems piling up in their latest release. There were multiple instances where players were unable to enter the game, lost account progression from their older Overwatch account, and account merging issues.

Blizzard has promised to bring additional content to the table to keep the community engaged by making their new hero-shooter title even more rewarding. The publishers have opted to provide free double XP weekends in an attempt to help all players level up faster and make up for the time they have lost due to recurring server errors and in-game issues.

Blizzard will be providing a few free cosmetics over the duration of these free double XP weekend events. Let's take a look at all the details we know about this upcoming free event so far.

Overwatch 2 free 2x match XP event

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri



※ XP Weekends

Oct 21 11AM PT ~ Oct 24 11AM PT

Oct 28 11AM PT ~ Oct 31 11AM PT

Nov 24 11AM PT ~ Nov 28 11AM



※ Free Cosmetics

Weapon Charm: Health Pack

🏴‍☠️Cursed Captain Reaper



Blizzard is determined to provide the best first-person shooter experience through Overwatch 2 and continue the legacy of its prequel, which was released in 2016. In an attempt to eliminate friction between the publishers and the gaming community, Blizzard announced the launch of a double XP weekend event.

Double XP event dates

The double XP event will commence and continue over a total of three weekends. It will allow players to gain – as the name of the event suggests – double the amount of Experience Points (XP) that will be available for every game mode. This will help fans recover from the loss of playtime that they had to suffer during the occurrence of several issues to secure Battle Pass tiers at a faster rate.

The dates of the event are listed below:

Oct 21 11AM PT/ 11:30PM IST/ 8PM CEST - Oct 24 11AM PT/ 11:30PM IST/ 8PM CEST

- Oct 28 11AM PT/ 11:30PM IST/ 8PM CEST - Oct 31 11AM PT/ 11:30PM IST/ 8PM CEST

- Nov 24 11AM PT/ 11:30PM IST/ 8PM CEST - Nov 28 11AM PT/ 11:30PM IST/ 8PM CEST

How to participate

The double XP weekend will be a community event hosted by Blizzard Entertainment in Overwatch 2, and there will be no entry criteria for players as per the announcements made. The event will be activated automatically during the set weekends at the times mentioned above and will be available to all players. It is a great opportunity for new players as well since the game offers less XP for lost matches and the matchmaking in the game is not exactly skill-based.

Overwatch 2 certainly has huge potential to become one of the most dominant hero-shooter titles in the genre, overtaking other famous FPS titles in esports. This step in giving back to the community for the hardships that were initially faced is a definite goodwill gesture from Blizzard’s part, and fans are expected to throng the event.

