All Prestige titles in Overwatch 2 and how to earn them

Much to the fans' delight, Overwatch 2 is finally underway. Blizzard's successor to the popular hero shooter title 'Overwatch' from 2016, has taken the community by storm. It has introduced three new Heroes and plenty of exciting items for players to enjoy in-game. Despite a controversial and bumpy launch, the title amassed 25 million players within a short period of 10 days.

The game went live on October 4, marking the start of Season One. The current season's Battle Pass consists of thrilling rewards and goodies for all. There's a total of 80 tiers for players to grind through, including both free and premium tiers. Upon completion of the first 80 levels, players will have access to exclusive titles that go up to level 200 called Prestige titles.

This article takes a closer look into all the Prestige titles available in the game and the process involved in unlocking them.

Everything fans need to know about Prestige titles in Overwatch 2

Prestige titles are unique and can only be achieved after grinding through all the Battle Pass tiers. As of Season One, users can unlock up to eight Prestige titles. A brand new addition to Overwatch 2, they are one of the most exciting changes in the sequel. These Prestige tiers are exclusive to the current Battle Pass and won't be available once Season One comes to an end.

The 8 Prestige titles in Season One of Overwatch 2 are as follows:

Tier 85: Nomad

Nomad Tier 95: Neogun

Neogun Tier 105: Streetrunner

Streetrunner Tier 120: Bytefixer

Bytefixer Tier 135: Netbreaker

Netbreaker Tier 155 : Data Broker

: Data Broker Tier 175: Technoknight

Technoknight Tier 200: Cyberdemon

How to earn Prestige titles in Overwatch 2

As expected, earning Prestige titles in-game will require heavy grinding. Users will first have to move through all 80 levels of the Battle Pass to even access the Prestige tiers. These exclusive tiers begin at level 85 and go up to a max of 200. Once you have completed a previously mentioned tier, you will be able to equip that unlocked Prestige title in-game.

To do so, first head over to your home screen. From there, go to 'Career Profile'. You must now navigate to the 'Customization' tab in the top right corner. Here, you will find all the available titles in the game. Scroll down under this section to the 'Battle Pass' section to equip all the available titles.

Other than the Prestige titles, players can unlock other titles mentioned therein by completing challenges or achieving certain skill tiers in the Competitive Play mode.

As of now, the Season One Battle Pass has had mixed reactions. While it does provide players with a 'Mythic skin', which is a new rarity level exclusive to Overwatch 2, players are disappointed at what it offers at the end of the day. Although it features five Legendary and three Epic Hero skins along with several cosmetics, the methods of earning experience points to unlock them this time around have proven to be excruciating and time-consuming.

Moreover, if users wish to access the Premium tiers, they have to be willing to shell out $10 or 1000 Overwatch Coins.

Overwatch 2 is free and is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

