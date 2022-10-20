How to get and equip Titles easily in Overwatch 2

When it comes to competitive shooters like Overwatch 2, titles play a great role in allowing one to boast about their accomplishments in the game.

Generally, they are treated as badges of honor that are displayed in matchmaking to make both teammates and enemies be in awe of the amount of effort and time you put into mastering the game.

Overwatch 2 will allow you to get your hands on various interesting titles as you continue to play the game and unlock new achievements. Titles, in Blizzard’s new franchise entry, can be obtained from Challenges, the Battle Pass, as well as from the Competitive Mode.

There are certain milestones that you must reach in order to acquire a title, which might be slightly troublesome to understand if you are new to the game.

Therefore, today’s guide will go over how you can obtain new titles in Overwatch 2 and equip them on your profile to show to the rest of the world.

Acquiring Titles in Overwatch 2

As mentioned earlier, you will be able to acquire titles in Overwatch 2 from certain game modes that the shooter has available right now.

1) Titles from Challenges

One of the easiest ways to get titles in the game will be through the shooter’s challenges themselves. To acquire these, you will be required to click on Challenges on the Homescreen and then make your way to the Lifetime section.

Upon scrolling to the bottom of the page, you will spot a “T” with a title written below it, with all the titles having a description of what is required to acquire them.

As an example, you will be required to win 250 games to obtain the “Stalwart” title, and 250 games as a Damage Hero in Quickplay or Competitive mode to get the “Assassin” title.

2) Titles from Battle Pass

Overwatch 2's Battle Pass titles are harder to obtain as they require a significant amount of grind, as you will first need to make it to Tier Level 80 in order to start unlocking titles in the pass.

Level 85 provides players with the “Nomad” title, while Level 95 gives “Neogun”, and so on and so forth. It takes a fair amount of effort to get there, which is why showing these off to the rest of the world makes them all the more special.

3) Titles from the Competitive mode

Competitive mode has its own fair share of titles that you can acquire, the more you play the shooter. However, the Competitive mode will not be available for you to try out when you first start playing the shooter.

You will be required to win 50 Quick Play (Unrated) games before ranked matchmaking is available to you.

Equipping Titles in Overwatch 2

To be able to equip titles in Overwatch 2 you will be required to make your way to your Career Profile, go to Customization, and then make your way to Player Titles.

Upon clicking on this tab, you will be able to see all the titles you have acquired so far and then select the one you wish to showcase on your profile.

