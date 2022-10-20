How to counter D.Va in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is the most recent addition to the list of multiplayer hero shooters by Blizzard Entertainment. The game was released on October 4, 2022, as a prequel to Overwatch, which came out in 2016.

Overwatch 2 comes with three main categories of heroes — Tank, Damage, and Support. D.Va is a Tank hero with a myriad of abilities and add-ons that can be used to quickly evade imminent threats.

Taking advantage of D.Va's defensive shortcomings is a great way to deal with the Tank hero in Overwatch 2

D.Va uses a state-of-the-art mech to fight off enemies that have high damage output in certain ranges. The hero is one of the highest-rated Tanks in the game due to her versatility in different situations. She is a great pick for beginners.

However, D.Va is comparatively easy to eliminate once players have identified the gaps in her defense.

D.Va’s abilities

D.VA comes equipped with a high-tech mech that is capable of absorbing loads of damage. It also blocks quite a lot of incoming damage.

Here is a list of D.Va's abilities in Overwatch 2 with a brief explanation:

Light Gun: This is the weapon D.Va uses outside her mech.

This is the weapon D.Va uses outside her mech. Boosters (L-Shift): D.Va uses booster jets on her mech to fly in the forward direction.

D.Va uses booster jets on her mech to fly in the forward direction. Defense Matrix (Secondary Fire): D.Va projects a transparent defensive shield that blocks all incoming projectile attacks.

D.Va projects a transparent defensive shield that blocks all incoming projectile attacks. Micro Missiles (E): Launches a volley of rockets in the direction where the crosshairs are pointed.

Launches a volley of rockets in the direction where the crosshairs are pointed. Eject (Passive): D.Va has a passive that automatically ejects her out of her mech when it is destroyed.

D.Va has a passive that automatically ejects her out of her mech when it is destroyed. Self Destruct (Ultimate): D.Va overloads her mech and ejects out to safety before it explodes after a short delay. It can deal massive damage that can take down healthy tanks as well.

D.Va overloads her mech and ejects out to safety before it explodes after a short delay. It can deal massive damage that can take down healthy tanks as well. Call Mech (Alternate Ultimate): When outside her mech, D.Va can use an alternate ultimate ability that drops a new mech for her to use.

D.Va counters

D.Va does not possess any ability to heal herself or the mech. This means it can be easy for opponents to keep dealing damage to her and ultimately take her down. The hero is particularly weak when ejected out of her mech.

Here are some of the best counters to use against D.Va in Overwatch 2:

Reaper

Junkrat

Bastion

Sombra

Reaper is a deadly hero who can deal a lot of damage at close range. His signature dual shotguns can quickly eat away at D.Va’s health and force her to eject. When this happens, she will become more vulnerable than a helpless and cornered support hero.

Junkrat is a great pick against all Tank heroes in Overwatch 2. He can be used to spam continuous rounds of grenades from a safe distance while placing steel traps in case D.Va decides to push close using her movement ability. Trapping D.Va will make her a sitting duck. The entire team can then group up and destroy her in mere seconds.

Bastion is another Tank killer in the game. There are only so many incoming projectiles that D.Va will be able to block. Bastion can continue to unload heavy ammunition rounds repeatedly to annihilate the mech and eject her.

Sombra is a great pick against heroes like D.Va as she can stealthily go around and hack her opponent, disabling the player's access to her movement and damage-blocking abilities.

While Sombra’s firepower might be insufficient to take down D.Va completely, it still disables the Tank hero from entering fights quickly. She will then become an easy target for allies to take down.

These are all the best counters that players can use against D.Va in battle.

Overwatch 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

