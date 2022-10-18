How to master Bastion in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 features all the heroes and maps from its prequel, and publisher Blizzard Entertainment has brought about certain tweaks and balance changes for almost all heroes in all the classes to better fit the environment of its latest title.

The game has three primary classes--Tank, Damage, and Support--in which all the heroes belong. There are a total of 35 heroes on the Overwatch 2 roster so far and Bastion is one of the damage-class heroes.

This article will discuss the Hero Bastion in-depth and provide clarity for players who wish to master it.

Achieve complete mastery over Bastion in Overwatch 2

Bastion is a remnant of the catastrophic Omnic crisis that fought in the war against humanity. It is a robotic entity that was hardwired for ground battles and heavy artillery. It was reactivated after a long post-war period and grew fascinated with nature, following the choice of peace over war. However, Bastion remains vigilant against possible threats and is ready to take down whoever poses ill intent towards it and its home.

Bastion’s role on the battlefield

Overwatch 2 features some of the strongest Tank heroes who have high Health Points and can absorb tons of damage before being driven to death’s door. Bastion’s abilities allow players to become the worst enemies of such Tank heroes by dealing massive damage to the enemy team.

Bastion can quickly transfigure itself into a mobile minigun robot that is capable of stopping multiple enemies in their tracks. The damage output in this mode is high enough to discourage even the tankiest of tanks from pushing as the front line of the team. It is nearly impossible for lone wolves to survive against Bastion who dare to take a head-on fight.

Most damage heroes are built fragile but compensated with evasion abilities to survive harsh battles, and they regroup after rejuvenating. Bastion has a considerably higher health point count in comparison to all other heroes in its class, which enables players to continuously pound heavy ammunition on their enemies.

This hero comes equipped with a grenade ability as well that can shave off a huge chunk of health on support and damage heroes, should they be hit with it. The ultimate ability transforms Bastion itself into a mortal cannon that can fire up to 3 shots in the available ability range. These mortars can erase weaker heroes from the face of the map if they are caught in the blast range.

These qualities make Bastion a rightful “Tank Killer” and players should concentrate on weakening the tank heroes on the enemy team. The robot is capable of taking heavy hits and surviving for the longest while in direct ground combat.

Bastion counters

Bastion is a heavy hitter from medium range but has a low defense against enemies who can block incoming damage or deal large bursts of damage in quick succession. Here is a list of all Overwatch 2 heroes that can counter this hero:

Roadhog

Junkrat

Ana

Reaper

Roadhog can quickly close the distance by landing a hook on Bastion’s large metal frame and taking it down since it does not have any healing or evasion abilities.

Junkrat, on the other hand, is a great counter for almost all tank heroes as he can spam with his grenade launcher and constantly chip away at their health and corner them.

Ana, who is also quite the contender, can easily land a shot at Bastion, making the robotic entity more susceptible to damage and dropping a grenade to further disable it from healing.

Reaper is a high-damage hero who can take down most heroes on the Overwatch 2 roster in close-range combat with trusty dual shotguns.

Best team composition

Bastion can be quickly taken down if cornered and grouped up against in any game mode. This is a crucial factor as players need to maintain distance from the enemy team and will need immediate backup in a scenario where the enemies decide to push up close instead.

It is best to have at least one shield tank with this hero, although winning chances increase with two tanks. Here is the best team composition around Bastion as the primary damage dealer in Overwatch 2:

Bastion

Orisa

Sigma

Moira

Zenyatta

While Orisa and Sigma can cover the objective and shield Bastion, Moira can concentrate on healing the closest allies and Zenyatta can make enemies more vulnerable to damage. The team can combine Sigma’s ultimate with Orisa and Bastion to quickly wipe out most enemy players in one go.

Bastion is a very powerful damage hero in the right hands and can turn the tide for a team with one good ultimate cast. Overwatch 2 has brought a few balance changes, and this hero seems to have gotten the better end of the tweaks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more hero guides and regular game updates.

