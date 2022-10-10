How to unlock Overwatch 2 Reaper: Abilities, class, and more

The Reaper is a Damage-class Hero in Overwatch 2, who was present in the previous title as well. Carried over to the new title with a few tweaks to fit in, he steps onto the battlefield with dual shotguns that can inflict devastating damage. The Reaper is a mysterious character who leaves a trail of death wherever he appears.

Overwatch 2 is the latest first-person shooter (FPS) title on the market, and has been released by Blizzard Entertainment. The first title in the franchise came out in 2016 and made a big splash in the esports scene.

Here is how to unlock the Reaper and a brief summary of the abilities he comes with in the new title.

Unlocking Reaper takes no time in Overwatch 2

The Reaper is featured in the Damage category in Overwatch 2, similar to the previous title. He dual-wields his signature shotguns, one of the most unique weaponry among all the other Heroes in the class. He travels like a shadow who can breach enemy lines with ease and dispose of the enemy team from behind.

The Reaper is one of the default Heroes that Overwatch 2 allows new players to use without having to complete any specific tasks or challenges. All they have to do is launch the game and complete the training, and he will automatically be unlocked and available to select in quick matches.

The Reaper’s abilities in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, the Reaper is a stealthy damage Hero who is optimal for making cheeky plays. He is a solo character who can take down enemies from unsuspecting angles and quickly retreat with his repositioning abilities.

Here is a list of all his abilities and a brief explanation of their effects.

Hellfire Shotguns (Primary fire): The Reaper uses one shotgun in each hand that can deal massive amounts of damage at close range. They have a slow fire-rate and hence require accurate close-range shots.

How to play the Reaper in Overwatch 2

The Reaper is a hero that is most suited for lone wolf plays. The character is meant to be played up close and personal against enemy players and cannot be played passively as he yields the best results when played aggressively.

The Hero has abilities that are crafted for stealth and backstabbing. Instead of needing to maintain distance from enemies like most Damage Heroes, Reaper’s kit requires players to take close-quarter fights. His shotguns deal enough damage to take down most Heroes with two to three direct headshots.

This character is mainly beneficial for dealing critical damage to Tanks while they are taking fights with the team. It is a useful strategy to weaken the enemy's first line of defense in order to force them to retreat.

The teleportation ability also allows players to take side routes behind the enemy team to take down the Support Heroes that usually stick behind teammates. Taking this path would normally result in the enemies losing their ability to regroup and join the fight.

