All Overwatch 2 Tank Heroes ranked worst to best

Overwatch has successfully transitioned to Overwatch 2, including new game modes, heroes, cosmetics, and balancing adjustments. This switch also has a significant impact on the OW 2 tanks. While some players will be disappointed that the original game is no longer available, it implies that it has received some much-needed upgrades.

One of the greatest differences between the original and Overwatch 2 is the move from a 6v6 to a 5v5 match format, with each team losing one of its two tanks. Along with several modifications to individual heroes, this move has undoubtedly had an impact on the meta, but the tank class has been the most affected.

Even though there is currently only one new tank, the Junker Queen, the meta has changed as a result. In the past, some tanks might fill the off-tank position by concentrating more on inflicting damage and creating problems for the other team, while the primary tank could defend the heroes with lower health reserves. All of these obligations now fall on the shoulders of a single tank, reducing the usefulness of each hero.

For Overwatch 2, several characters received entire overhauls, while others just received minor changes to their kits. This is accurate for a large number of tank heroes, and while gamers will undoubtedly appreciate the variety among the champions, some of them are just superior tanks than others. The performance of each of Overwatch 2's tank heroes is discussed below.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Overwatch 2 tanks have significant range

10) Doomfist

Our future will be forged in conflict (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There aren't any poor tank choices in Overwatch 2, but Doomfist suffers from his DPS background and the new single tank meta. Tanks must be able to do a lot of damage without losing health in the new 5v5 structure in Overwatch 2, but they must also be able to impede the opposition team.

Doomfist excels at interrupting opponents by immediately entering the fight and knocking them around. He can absorb some damage and earn some shields thanks to his Power Block ability, which increases his value as a tank.

cactus @cactuskys NEW QUEEN STREET DOOMFIST ROLLOUT NEW QUEEN STREET DOOMFIST ROLLOUT https://t.co/Su9LI6VSFd

His weakness is that Doomfist performs best when he is surrounded by members of the opposing squad and is thrashing them around. Doomfist is particularly good at reducing or accepting damage to his team due to his smaller frame and lesser health pool than other tanks.

9) D.VA

Time to save the world? Game on! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

D.VA, like Doomfist, suffers from a 5v5 changeover in Overwatch 2. Her ability to reduce damage is somewhat constrained because it only relies on her short-lived protection matrix. Your primary means of damage mitigation for your deal, aside from that ability, is just to tank it. Which is good, as the additional tank characters either have superior mitigation capabilities or skills that make them more durable.

While her tanking skills might use some improvement, she makes up for it somewhat with her ability to reliably do significant damage. Although D.VA can offer more as a damage dealer thanks to the efficiency of her rockets and the absence of a cooldown or reload for her primary fire, your mech is going to get destroyed unless you have a healer on your side.

Pilot D.VA no longer feels like a good thing when your mech is destroyed because it increases the amount of time your squad is without a tank unless you can survive, which is much tougher to accomplish without another tank.

8) Wrecking Ball

Control link established (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Similar to Doomfist, Wrecking Ball thrives on his capacity to damage-tank while also upsetting the other team. Due to his superior equipment, which enables him to function better as a disruptor and a tank, in Overwatch 2 Wrecking Ball just performs this better than Doomfist.

First off, he has substantially superior durability thanks to a larger health pool and two ways to obtain overhealth through the use of his Adaptive Shield. Aside from using his grappling hook to swing onto adversaries and his machine guns to fire, he is also capable of dealing a lot of damage.

His ultimate ability detonates a swarm of landmines, forcing the opposing side off an objective and perhaps turning the tide of a fight. Wrecking Ball is a good selection, but in a single tank battle, you're required to strike a balance between disrupting attackers and protecting your squad. Things won't go your way if an opposing squad encounters you and is shrewd enough to disregard you in favor of your healers.

7) Sigma

Why seek answers when we do not know the question? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sigma is a good tank option in Overwatch 2, but his main major drawback is that there are also other tanks that can perform his functions better than he can. Though he has a throwable shield and just 700 damage in its health pool, it will be destroyed swiftly due to its low cooldown and small health pool.

Furthermore, Sigma possesses his kinetic grasp, which gives him the ability to deflect damage for a brief period of time while gaining overhealth dependent on the amount of damage deflected.

! GLmood1 😊🔪 @TheRealGLmood1 Why play Zarya when u can play Sigma in Overwatch 2 ? Why play Zarya when u can play Sigma in Overwatch 2 ? https://t.co/MymBzPoV5C

His skill in Overwatch 2, called slinging rocks, can cause havoc for opposing players. Instead of stunning, it now knocks adversaries to the ground, temporarily reducing their range of motion. Even foes employing the ultimate powers can be stopped by this rock toss, plus he has another skill that allows him to take the damage.

Even though his damage-dealing skills may use some improvement, he has a high mitigation ceiling. His main attack does decent damage, but it can be a little clumsy and tricky to aim.

6) Winston

Dont get me angry! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston receives a higher ranking than Wrecking Ball and Doomfist for achieving the best harmony between upsetting the opposing team and minimizing harm to his own squad.

Winston is armed with a Tesla Cannon, which fires electricity at close range, and a secondary shot, which fires at a distance after a charge. He also possesses a leap that inflicts damage when it lands and a shield that he can use to shield himself.

The leap's cooldown is brief enough that you can use it to join the battle and leave it in a flash. You can surround enemies with bubble shields or use them to protect allies. Winston is able to deal damage and knock foes around with his ultimate Primal Rage, which also allows Winston to do a lot of additional damage.

5) Zarya

I have your back, I will make my country proud (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Despite the fact that her kit now has a little more flexibility, Zarya's role as a more offensively oriented tank is still there in Overwatch 2. Zarya may create a bubble barrier for herself or a teammate.

When Zarya has two charges for this, she has the option of giving one to a teammate or keeping both for herself. Her power charge is increased and the damage her pistol deals is increased by these bubbles that deflect attacks.

Wow Such Gaming @Wow_Such_Gaming Overwatch 2 obviously never had other game modes in mind besides competitive. In total mayhem you can literally enable God mode as zarya and never take damage. How is this fun??? I was attacked by 4 people at once, not 1 bit of damage. Overwatch 2 obviously never had other game modes in mind besides competitive. In total mayhem you can literally enable God mode as zarya and never take damage. How is this fun??? I was attacked by 4 people at once, not 1 bit of damage. https://t.co/0ixHbN0mOr

Because her bubbles have a short enough cooldown and a low enough cooldown, Zarya excels at damage mitigation. She generally always has at least one charge available. These bubbles are fantastic for moving an opposing team about, and Zarya provides a lot of damage close up. She excels in the thick of the action, making her a poor choice for defense, but she is a capable offensive player.

4) Junker Queen

Are you lot ready for some bloodshed? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The newest member of the Overwatch 2 roster, Junker Queen, is one of the strongest tanks for players that want to be aggressive. She has several abilities that induce the wound status effect, which does damage to foes and renders them unable to recover while also replenishing Junker Queen's health.

Despite having a lower-than-average health pool for the tank, she still has a number of skills that can cause this effect. In Overrrwatch 2, there aren't many characters that can currently remove wounds, so the wounds are a huge concern because being unable to heal makes adversaries easy prey.

𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖚𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖒𝖒𝖞 🦇* @SciFiCHiCKtv #Overwatch2 #JunkerQueen Fattest Junker Queen ult of my life and my emote voiceline failed to trigger I hate it here 🥹 Fattest Junker Queen ult of my life and my emote voiceline failed to trigger I hate it here 🥹😭 #Overwatch2 #JunkerQueen https://t.co/372GaI7b8B

In addition to having a throwing knife that can draw enemies in and an axe she can wield to deal damage, Junker Queen also boasts a high damage output Overwatch 2. She can wound many targets at once with her ultimate ability and her shotgun, which both deliver a respectable amount of damage. Because of the reduced health pool, you may require the attention of a healer, but Junker Queen is still a wonderful choice.

3) Roadhog

Pretty sure they're still mad about those jewels we stole... *sighs* I miss that crown (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Roadhog appears to have profited the most from the 5v5 change in Overwatch 2. Prior to receiving a health pool boost, he was thought of as an off-tank, but now he is rather challenging to defeat. The only time he can reduce damage is when he is healing, therefore even though his mitigation numbers won't be very high, he can withstand a lot of damage before losing consciousness.

When you combine it with personal healing, which restores roughly half of his health and has a short cooldown, Roadhog almost becomes unbeatable. With a healer by his side, this tank can easily stay in the heart of a firefight.

StarLevi @starlevi_

#Overwatch_2 #Roadhog MY BIGGEST REGRET IS NOT DOING THE HELLO EMOTE AS THEY FELL DOWN TO WONDERLAND MY BIGGEST REGRET IS NOT DOING THE HELLO EMOTE AS THEY FELL DOWN TO WONDERLAND#Overwatch_2 #Roadhog https://t.co/s2miFmwLQ1

He can also do massive amounts of damage swiftly with his shotgun, and his hook allows him to pull adversaries into submission. He can easily dispatch a DPS or healer on his solo. His ultimate isn't usually a game changer because it generally pushes adversaries away rather than killing them, but he's still fantastic at the moment.

2) Reinhardt

Together, we'll strike them down! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reinhardt was a popular pick in the first Overwatch, as one of the two tank positions almost usually goes to him. Due to his unrivaled ability to reduce damage, the original shield tank in Overwatch 2 is still as good as ever. His shield health is 1200, and it regenerates swiftly when put away. It's also quite wide, allowing him to cover the majority of his squad and the objectives he's attempting to hold.

His one limitation in Overwatch 2 is that he is mostly a melee character, with his main range ability being the Fire Strike, which can be tough to target from a distance due to its medium speed.

🥁Drumstick Bat Pony🥁🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ VTuber @DrumstickPony Just got my first POTG on Overwatch 2 as Reinhardt! Just got my first POTG on Overwatch 2 as Reinhardt! https://t.co/XL2QoXbORm

He can't utilize the shield to defend himself during this, but his charge helps him bridge the gap and enter the fray more swiftly. Even though some individuals might find it monotonous to carry a shield for the majority of the game, it still has a lot of impact.

1) Orisa

Only in unity will we find strength (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Overwatch 2, Orisa made a victorious comeback, largely because of her extensive makeover. While Orisa was a competent player in Overwatch, her powers elevated her to the status of second-rate Reinhardt. Now that she is independent, she is highly formidable, in part due to the fact that she has the potential to be unkillable.

Her Javelin Spin allows her to deflect incoming damage and even melee attacks, while driving foes back. Her Fortify provides additional health, lowers damage taken, and prevents her from being staggered or stunned.

All of this adds together to make her a formidable foe. With a healer focused on keeping Orisa alive, your squad will have a difficult time breaking through her barriers. Her rifle has a respectable damage output, especially up close, and her Energy Javelin toss may knock opponents back. Orisa tops the list because she has every benefit a tank should have without any glaring drawbacks.

Poll : 0 votes