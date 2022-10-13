How to unlock Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is a long-awaited and much-debated sequel to one of history's most popular MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) games. Released on October 4 this year, the game brings about significant gameplay changes and retains many of the core aspects that make Overwatch iconic. One returning element is the characters, as all the heroes return in the sequel.

One returning hero for Overwatch 2 is Wrecking Ball, a hamster inside a metallic sphere with the ballistic capability of a tank. The hero has not made any significant changes to its kit, with only a few minor alterations to some of its stats.

In this guide to Overwatch 2, we take a look at Wrecking Ball’s entire kit, highlighting all the abilities part of its arsenal and how to play the character in a team match. So, if you’re new to the game and looking to understand the hero more, you will find what you need below.

How to unlock Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2

If you’re looking to unlock Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2, you’re in for a grind. Players new to the game are required to complete a tutorial and play a total of 150 unranked matches in order to unlock the full roster of heroes.

The adorable hamster in the robotic ball is only available after playing through 130 matches, so it will take you a while to unlock him. However, if you’re great at the game and are paired with a good team, you can get him sooner, as winning a match counts as a double.

Wrecking Ball’s class and abilities:

Wrecking Ball's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Wrecking Ball is a tank class hero and thus, can take a lot of punishment before it is defeated. Despite the tank status, the hero is also more offensive in nature, as it has only one defensive ability, while the rest are used for dealing damage and denying areas.

As a tank hero, Wrecking Ball comes with a passive ability, which reduces the knockback received and the ultimate regeneration while being healed or receiving damage by 30%. This, paired with the Adaptive Shield ability, makes Wrecking Ball a versatile tank hero.

Below are all of Wrecking Ball’s abilities:

Quad Cannons: This is Wrecking Ball’s primary firing mode and is the only weapon it uses. It functions similarly to an automatic assault rifle, but with an even more impressive rate of fire.

Roll: Transform Wrecking Ball’s armature into sphere mode, which allows you to roll around the arena, build momentum, and deal knockback damage to enemies. Movement speeds can be significantly increased, although you’ll need to exit out of sphere mode to be able to attack targets with your cannons.

Grappling Claw: This ability automatically transforms Wrecking Ball’s armature into sphere mode and hooks a grappling claw in the direction it is facing. When tethered, moving continuously in one direction builds momentum faster to deal knockback damage. You’ll also be able to swing using the grapple before launching yourself into the air.

Piledriver: While in mid-air, performing this ability results in a charged drop at the location directly below Wrecking Ball. It deals damage in a small radius and knocks enemies into the air.

Adaptive Shield: When activated, Adaptive Shield generates some temporary health for Wrecking Ball. The amount of health increases with the number of enemies in a radius of over 2-meters.

Minefield: This is Wrecking Ball’s ultimate ability, which deploys a large set of proximity mines over a large radius. Enemies coming into contact will receive damage and knockbacks.

Those were all the abilities that Wrecking Ball possesses in Overwatch 2. Below is a section on tips for the character, expanding upon its role in the team and how to best utilize it in a match.

Tips for Wrecking Ball:

Wrecking Ball's minefield (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Wrecking Ball is a tank hero in Overwatch 2 that can also deal quite a lot of damage when used correctly. Its Roll and Grappling Claw abilities allow for great maneuverability while simultaneously being able to deal damage to enemies.

Pairing quick movement with Piledriver to get in close and Quad Cannons for medium-range firing can be significantly effective. The Adaptive Shield ability is also best used in medium-range, as it will grant you bonus health equal to the number of enemies nearby.

Minefield is excellent for denying ground and is best used when the enemy is already engaged in a firefight. The element of surprise and proximity will work in your favor; once the enemy is caught between the mines, it can be difficult to escape unscathed.

That's all you there is to know about Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2. If you find this guide helpful, tell us in the comments what more you’d like to see featured on the site.

