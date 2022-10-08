How to unlock Overwatch 2 golden weapons

Overwatch 2 has finally arrived after much anticipation and brings a plethora of new additions and changes. This includes new Heroes, a skin rarity level, alterations to the competitive mode, and more.

Among the most sought-after items in the game at the moment are golden weapons. These are not easy to get, and gamers will have to grind through the competitive mode to unlock them. This article offers a closer look at how to unlock golden weapons in Overwatch 2.

Everything players need to know about getting Overwatch 2's golden weapons

Golden weapons take time and effort to unlock. These can be bought in-game through Competitive Points (CP). Users earn these at the end of a Season based on their rank. Each Season runs for nine weeks, so it will take quite some time to accumulate enough CP to earn the golden skins for each weapon.

A golden skin for a Hero costs 3,000 CP. Users will receive the following points based on their rank at the end of the Season:

Bronze: 65 CP

65 CP Silver: 125 CP

125 CP Gold: 250 CP

250 CP Platinum: 500 CP

500 CP Diamond: 750 CP

750 CP Master: 1,200 CP

1,200 CP Grandmaster: 1,750 CP

The top 500 players can earn up to 3,500 points in a season. This means that for most gamers, unlocking even one golden skin will be a long grind. For an average player in the Platinum tier, it will take six seasons to get the cosmetic for one character. For someone in Gold, this can take up to twelve seasons.

That said, CP can be earned by winning or drawing Competitive matches. Each win grants users 15 CP, and a draw would give them 5 CP. Gamers won't lose any points for losing a match, but they won't be earning any, either. In a nutshell, the only way to get golden weapons is to unlock the golden skin for each gun in the title at 3,000 CP a piece.

How to earn Competitive points to get golden skins

CP can take a while to earn. As of right now, the best way to earn the currency is to play ranked matches. Hence, it is recommended to always queue for games with friends. This way, you can communicate with your teammates properly and work together, increasing your chances of winning and getting CP.

Moreover, playing with your friends in a party grants you an additional 20% experience points for playing a match. These points can be used to unlock Battle Pass tiers to receive various in-game items like Hero skins, weapon charms, sprays, and more.

Overwatch 2 is the successor to the popular hero shooter title Overwatch from 2016. Despite the controversial launch, it grew in popularity within a short period of time. Initially, the October 2022 release faced several network-related issues that prevented users from accessing the title and getting stuck in long queues. However, all these problems are being addressed one by one, and the game seems to be headed in the right direction.

Overwatch 2 is now available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

