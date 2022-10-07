Why Overwatch 2 isn't available on Steam

One question most players had prior to Overwatch 2's launch was whether the game would be available via Valve's PC launcher, digital storefront, Steam, or would remain bound to Activision Blizzard's PC launcher, Battle.net, just like the original.

Fans' doubts were resolved rather quickly as Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that the game will not be coming to Steam and will remain on Battle.net. Since the news was revealed right around the title's open beta, fans expecting Overwatch to finally make its way to Steam were met with the unfortunate news.

This has raised the question of why Blizzard is so reluctant in bringing Overwatch 2 over to Steam. Especially when it can substantially boost the playercount for the title, which is always a positive for any live-service, multiplayer video game.

Overwatch 2's unavailability on Steam is baffling, given Modern Warfare 2 will be present on Valve's platform

Overwatch 2, the highly awaited sequel to Blizzard Entertainment's multiplayer first-person shooter, was released recently. While the sequel is technically the same game as the previous entry, it features some really significant changes made to its progression, which has long-time fans of the original divided.

Overwatch 2 follows a free-to-play model, with progression tied to a Battle Pass system, where players are required to grind levels in order to unlock perks, cosmetics, and even new Heroes.

Blizzard currently has no plans to bring Overwatch 2 over to Steam

The upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from Activision is the first title since 2017's Call of Duty: World War 2 that a game from the beloved first-person shooter series will be available on Steam.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Team up with TF141 a week early with Campaign Early Access. Available with You are the company you keepTeam up with TF141 a week early with Campaign Early Access. Available with #MWII digital pre-order here: bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER You are the company you keep 💪Team up with TF141 a week early with Campaign Early Access. Available with #MWII digital pre-order here: bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER https://t.co/KapwY0AfWg

The shift of Call of Duty from Activision Blizzard's Battle.net to Steam is in part due to the company's acquisition by Microsoft. The latter have already been bringing their first-party exclusives to PC via both Windows Store and Steam.

Naturally, players assumed Blizzard's own multiplayer FPS game, Overwatch 2, will follow suit and will also make its way to Steam, which is arguably the single most accepted launcher and digital storefront among PC gaming enthusiasts. However, since the open beta for Overwatch 2, it was pretty clear to players that Blizzard might not have any plans to bring the series over to Steam.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



arrives today at 12PM PDT. Free for everyone.



#UnleashHope When we come together, hope becomes a force more powerful than any weapon. #Overwatch2 arrives today at 12PM PDT. Free for everyone. When we come together, hope becomes a force more powerful than any weapon. #Overwatch2 arrives today at 12PM PDT. Free for everyone. #UnleashHope https://t.co/AWP9ENLydS

This, on some grounds, is somewhat understandable. Especially since Overwatch 2 is more like a brand new season for the original game, rather than a full-fledged sequel or standalone experience like the yearly Call of Duty titles.

Players who own Overwatch are automatically being transitioned to the sequel, which apart from a revamped progression system and a few new heroes, is basically the same game as its predecessor. As such, it might be cumbersome to transition existing players and their progress over to the new game, should they decide to migrate to Valve's platform.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



🗣 KIRIKO SOON. JUNKER QUEEN SOON. ESPERANÇA SOON. EVERYTHING SOON. #OVERWATCH2 SERVERS GO LIVE AT 12PM PDT/3PM EDT KIRIKO SOON. JUNKER QUEEN SOON. ESPERANÇA SOON. EVERYTHING SOON.🗣#OVERWATCH2 SERVERS GO LIVE AT 12PM PDT/3PM EDT https://t.co/XakATecRum

There are instances of publishers shifting from one digital platform to another on PC without any tangible issues.

For instance, Bungie's MMO FPS title Destiny 2, which was also exclusively available via Blizzard's Battle.net, made its move to Steam without much hassle. It even gave players a lengthy transition period to migrate their accounts and progress across the two platforms.

As it currently stands, Blizzard Entertainment has no plans to bring their multiplayer first-person shooter series to any other platform apart from their own Battle.net launcher.

Server issues and multiple DDoS attacks hampered the launch

Overwatch 2, while offering the same robust and exciting multiplayer experience players loved back in 2016, also has a few new tricks up its sleeves that is mostly welcomed by the community of fans. However, the launch of the free-to-play multiplayer FPS has not been pleasant.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch ️



Prepare yourselves for the action-packed, free-to-play experience launching October 4! #Overwatch2 is almost here.Prepare yourselves for the action-packed, free-to-play experience launching October 4! #Overwatch2 is almost here. 🎉 ️Prepare yourselves for the action-packed, free-to-play experience launching October 4! https://t.co/eK1On4ZsiZ

Much like Destiny 2's initial transition to Steam and free-to-play landscape, Overwatch 2 also faced many connectivity and server-related issues, leaving many unable to play the game at launch. The issues were made worse by multiple DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Skill Tier Divisions

Redesigned Scoreboard

New Placement System

Game Reports

Comp will be available Oct 4



Learn more about what to expect in Comp Competitive is getting a major refresh in #Overwatch2 Skill Tier DivisionsRedesigned ScoreboardNew Placement SystemGame ReportsComp will be available Oct 4Learn more about what to expect in Comp blizz.ly/3SowVgO Competitive is getting a major refresh in #Overwatch2 ✨ Skill Tier Divisions💯 Redesigned Scoreboard🆚 New Placement System🎮 Game Reports 📆 Comp will be available Oct 4Learn more about what to expect in Comp blizz.ly/3SowVgO https://t.co/VkuVpFO5Ls

Blizzard was able to somewhat rectify the issues players were facing over the past few days. However, it is nowhere near ideal with many still facing long queues before being able to play the game.

