Valorant to Overwatch 2: How to change sensitivity

Overwatch 2 has finally launched and is a massive hit among fans of the prequel as well as first-person shooter enthusiasts. As players are now giving this competitive hero-shooter a try, the user's mouse sensitivity must remain the same for all the titles they play to ensure a consistent experience.

Valorant is a highly competitive tactial first-person shooter title developed and published by Riot Games. It involves teams of two with five players, who pick 'Agents' with unique abilities that allow them to gain an edge over their enemies.

How to convert Valorant mouse sensitivity in Overwatch 2 and vice-versa?

Converting your Valorant mouse sensitivity is easy, provided you have the right resources. Valorant's '1' sensitivity in-game equals approximately '10.6' in OW2. Thus, we can use this value to convert any Valorant sensitivity to the newer title.

Sensitivity conversion: Valorant to Overwatch 2 in Aiming.pro

Alternatively, you can head to Aiming.pro to make the conversion process easier. It enables you to convert mouse values for all the available titles in their database. You can also input your mouse DPI value to arrive at the required results. It even allows the conversion of Valorant's mouse sensitivity figures to other games such as Fortnite, Rainbow Six: Siege, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and more.

How is Valorant different than Overwatch 2?

While Valorant and Overwatch 2 are similar, both the titles are first-person shooters, and players pick Agents/Heroes with unique traits. Both games play out differently.

Valorant

Valorant takes a slow and tactical approach. It involves precise gunplay and synergy among the different Agents in the team to achieve the match's objective.

There are two teams - attackers and defenders. The attackers' job is to eliminate all the players before the timer runs out or get the Spike planted on a site and prevent it from being defused.

However, defenders must prevent the Spike from getting planted or eliminate all the enemy team members and defuse the Spike.

Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, there are various objective-based game modes where two teams of five players each compete by combining all the 'Hero' abilities. There are three main roles here - DPS, Support, and Tank.

Each role has defined responsibilities in the game, and their gameplay is limited to their role. While in Valorant, you cannot respawn until you are revived, in OW2, players can keep respawning after a set amount of time.

The game consists of guns blazing fast-paced action where players need to showcase their aiming skills along with quick movement and target tracking capabilities.

Valorant being a slow-paced game, it is recommended to go with a lower sensitivity as it allows for sharp and accurate movements to get those crucial headshots. In Overwatch 2, players can opt for a slightly higher sensitivity as they have to make fast movements with all the intense action going around.

