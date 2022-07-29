5 video game weapons that players themselves did not get a chance to try

When it comes to creating destruction and chaos, video game weapons have no match. Weapons are a vital element of any gaming genre, and obviously, it is the natural urge of gamers to try all of them at least once.

However, there are some weapons that gamers never get to use unless they tweak the game codes and make them accessible manually. Here is a rundown of some of the most powerful weapons in video game history that players never got a chance to try.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

5 powerful video game weapons that players never got to use

1) Brick Blaster – Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Published by Activision in collaboration with Infinity Ward Studios, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare revolutionized how modern first-person shooting games were played with their smooth controls and weapon mechanics. The game brought many of the incredible weapons of the modern era to the gaming screen, from armored tanks and javelin missiles to gunships.

There was one unique pistol in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare that shoots bricks, which players could not obtain in the game unless they made some tweaks to the game console commands.

Known as the Brick Blaster, the pistol would shoot bricks along with bullets. The game's developers must have added it as a fun pistol, but the brick-shooting pistol never made it to the main game.

2) Programmable AR – GTA 5

Gamers can change GTA V codes to get access to the Programmable AR (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA is a glittering yet monstrous parody of modern life in the form of a game. A game where players can endlessly kill NPCs for hours using different weapons from machine guns, RPGs, and shotguns to creating an endless trail of destruction by riding in a tank.

However, GTA 5 has one unique grenade launcher that is not accessible to players and can only be found in the codes. Also known as the Programmable AR, in this particular grenade launcher, gamers can adjust the rate of fire and range of the gun.

When it was first discovered in the game codes, a lot of hype came from the gaming community that this particular grenade launcher would eventually make it to GTA Online someday, but it never happened.

3) Combine Guard Gun - Half-Life 2

The beta version of Half-Life 2's Combine Guard Gun (Image via Valve)

Released way back in 2004, Half-Life 2 went on to become an award-winning and fan-favorite first-person shooter game. The game established new standards in the first-person shooter genre through a combination of outstanding visual appeal, technology, and gameplay.

Not only did Half-Life 2 bring in a balanced mix of all types of weapons from Shotguns to SMGs, the game also introduced some of the most creative and insanely powerful weapons, including Gravity Guns, Fragmentation Grenades, and a ton of RPGs.

One gun, however, was only available for the first release of the game. It was called the Combine Guard Gun. For some unknown reason, the game developers cut the assets of the Combine Guard Gun entirely from Half-Life 2’s subsequent patch releases. The Combine Guard Gun is a dual gun that fires a disintegration beam that shrinks the enemy's mass and kills them.

4) Indian Armored Elephants – Total War: Alexander

Indian Armored Elephants can break apart enemy formations and wreak havoc (Image via Creative Assembly)

Total War: Alexander is one of the lesser-known and least-played games in the Total War franchise. The game was launched just after the release of the first Total War: Rome game in 2006. In Total War: Alexander, as the name suggests, players get to take control of the Macedonian faction to relive the glory of Alexander’s lighting fast campaign against the mighty Persian Empire.

There are only two playable factions in the game, i.e., the Greek faction of Alexander and the Persians. The game also has several other non-playable factions, including the mighty Indians, who boast the ferocious Armored Elephants.

However, curious gamers can run through the game codes and simply edit the codes to get access to all the non-playable factions. In this way, players can get access to the unstoppable tanks of the ancient world – Indian Armored Elephants.

5) Laser Trip Mines – Half-Life

Last on the list is another weapon from the Half-Life Series. It is an awesome laser-powered mine called the Trip Mine. This mine can be attached to any stationary object or wall, and once an enemy trips over its lasers, the mine explodes, hence the name Trip Mine.

Originally available in the Half-Life game’s first patch release, the developers later removed it. Also, the only way to access it is by going through the game codes and hacking them. The laser-guided Trip Mine is a great tactical way to fool a bunch of enemies and obliterate them all at once.

