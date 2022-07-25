GTA Online summer update 2022: Release time, changes in heists, nerfs, and more 

GTA Online players will receive new content as the game gets its new DLC, The Criminal Enterprises, tomorrow. This is a mega update and will bring a lot of changes with it.

Rockstar Games has revealed a ton of information regarding the content expansion over the past few days. Multiple newswires and a trailer have somewhat let fans know the jist of what is to come.

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC is just a day away

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e https://t.co/bYxw7x1YsH

The date for this GTA Online DLC was revealed a while back and was to arrive earlier (July 18) according to initial leaks. However, the developers encountered a minor hiccup and have officially announced the date to be July 26.

That being said, Rockstar never reveals the exact hours of the release as there may be last-second delays. However, the developers have mostly stuck to a similar time for all DLCs in the past. If everything goes according to plan, the update should go live at the times mentioned below:

02.00 am (Los Angeles) - PST

03.00 am (Mexico City) - MST

04.00 am (Chicago) - CST

05.00 am (New York) - EST

07.00 am (Sao Paulo) - BRT

10.00 am (Paris) - CEST

11.00 am (London) - WEST

01.00 pm (Moscow) - EEST

03.30 pm (New Delhi) - IST

06.00 pm (Perth) - AWST

07.00 pm (Tokyo) - JST

09.00 pm (Sydney) - AEDT

10.00 pm (Wellington) - NZST

However, since there has been no official word on this, everyone should take these timings with a pinch of salt.

Meta changes coming to GTA Online via Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online players are used to DLCs with a lot of new content. However, the Criminal Enterprises focuses more on changes rather than just new content.

The DLC heavily emphasizes combating griefing, encouraging teamplay and is based on the feedback received by Rockstar.

Major changes coming to the game include a nerf to the Oppressor MK II's homing missiles and countermeasures. Additionally, the Sparrow helicopter will get buffed with the ability to add flares and chaffs to its arsenal.

Criminal careers, which include CEOs, Gunrunners, Bikers, and Nightclub Owners, will also see a whole host of changes. These include new missions to source goods, manage the Nightclub, and MC Clubhouse.

However, one of the biggest changes to businesses is the ability to carry out source and sell missions in private sessions (invite-only, crew and friends).

A highly controversial change in the upcoming update pertains to the popular Cayo Perico heist. Solo players will now see a higher cooldown (144 minutes) than players who successfully complete CPH in a group (48 minutes).

Additionally, after stealing a high-value primary target (panther statue, pink diamond, and bearer bonds) it's spawn rate will drop substantially but also increase the value of secondary loot (cash, coke, weed, gold, and art).

The five original and Doomsday heists will receive massive payout buffs to make them more viable options. Many more changes are coming to GTA Online and are mentioned in Rockstar's Newswire.

Other changes

Rockstar Games is really going all out with the changes in the Criminal Enterprises update and it is all based on user feedback.

One of the most troublesome tasks in the game includes players trying to heal and equip armor during missions. The new DLC makes it easier by taking it out of the Interaction Menu and adding it to the Weapon Wheel.

Upon dying while playing through a mission/heist, the number of snacks and armor will be reset to however many there were at the beginning.

Additionally, the Race Creator will also have new options to reduce race griefing. The first lets creators enable a Ghost to First Checkpoint option and the other ghost players driving in the opposite direction.

New content

Nick @GhillieYT Let’s go new bolt action rifle and an M16 style rifle coming to GTA Online! Let’s go new bolt action rifle and an M16 style rifle coming to GTA Online! https://t.co/WUk0uUxRLI

Like with every new DLC, GTA Online will also receive a slew of new weapons, vehicles, and missions with the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

The most noteworthy new content features a set of Contact Missions called Operation Papertrail. This will see players acting on behalf of the IAA in San Andreas and hunting down the oil magnates, the Duggans.

In other new content, the DLC will also introduce two new rifles, one being an AR and the other a bolt-action Sniper Rifle. The assault rifle looks like it is based on the legendary M16.

Last but definitely most loved, the update will bring in new vehicles. Rockstar has also said that numerous new vehicles will be added throughout the summer and fall, hinting at dripfed cars and bikes.

Fans have learnt a lot about the new vehicles via the trailer and images posted on the Newswire. Some of the new cars coming into the game are based on the Chevy Camaro, Dodge Monaco, and Mercedes-Benz Stirling Moss, among others.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC has already received a lot of love from GTA gamers and is sure to bring back many who have quit the game.

For an update focussed on change and not content, it will still be one of the best.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far