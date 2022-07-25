GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: How can players use the improved Race Creator feature?

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC is just a day away and players cannot control their excitement. The update is probably the biggest yet and promises loads of changes.

The online community has gotten multiple of their wishes fulfilled by Rockstar Games. One of them focuses on the Race Creator, which players can use to create custom races in GTA Online.

How to access and use the updated Race Creator in GTA Online

The Race Creator is a fan-favorite feature and has been so since it was launched in 2016. GTA Online already has a ton of races to participate in and they are called Rockstar Created races. However, this feature enables players to give their own twists.

They are given full control via the Race Creator feature, with which they can place obstacles, checkpoints, ramps, fixtures and other items. Additionally, they also get the option to choose between land, air or sea races. However, a land race needs to be created and published to unlock the other two.

To access the Race Creator, players should follow these steps:

Go into the Pause menu and select Creator. The next step deals with setting up the details for the race. First, players need to select a location and come up with a name. To do so, gamers can select the Race Details option from the Race Creator main menu. While entering the description of the race, players should be as elaborate as possible while revealing the location, type, and other details. A photo also needs to be clicked in order to showcase while loading up and on the Rockstar Games Social Club site.

Other important parameters to be set include:

Race type (standard, non-contact and rally among others)

Maximum players

Route type (circuit or sprint)

Number of laps

Starting grid size (customizable as per the area available at the chosen location)

Available vehicles

Time of day

Weather

Traffic

Wanted level

Force camera view

These are the basic and important options that every player should customize. Additionally, they can change more options on special races like Stunt and GTA. Once all parameters are set, they can save the race and then publish it.

Changes coming to the Race Creator

The Criminal Enterprises DLC will bring in a lot of changes to GTA Online. The Race Creator is also on the list and will be overhauled in a certain way.

A few changes mentioned on Rockstar Newswire mention increasing the limit for the following:

Number of checkpoints

Number of maximum players on Transform Races

Number of removable fixtures

A very exciting new change that most GTA Online players will love is the ability to create RC Bandito races. This option will be called the Special Vehicle Race Creator and will contain more race types.

Since this update is focused on combating griefers, the Race Creator will also have a few options that will deter gamers from using unfair means in a race.

The first change will let them enable a Ghost to First Checkpoint option. This will make a car intangible until it crosses the first checkpoint. The beginning of a race often determines the rest of it and this option can help with that.

The second and more important change features an Anti-Grief Ghosting option. Once enabled, this will render all cars driving the opposite way intangible. This is a much-needed change as many players drive the wrong way to run others off the track.

Plus, creators can also choose the exact time of day for a race and alter checkpoint sizes as well.

