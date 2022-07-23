5 reasons why GTA Online Criminal Enterprises will be a good update

Rockstar Games has released a boatload of information regarding the Criminal Enterprises DLC, which is all set to hit GTA Online on July 26. Multiple Newswire posts and a trailer have revealed a lot about the update, and fans are pleasantly surprised already.

Even though the massive expansion focuses more on changes without bringing in too much new content, it is being touted by many in the community as one of the best to ever come to the game.

Why the Criminal Enterprises DLC will be fantastic for GTA Online

1) Balacing the meta

For the majority of the fanbase, GTA Online has always been about making the most money, whether it be doing heists, contract missions, managing businesses, or even Freemode events sometimes. Over time, however, every game develops a meta that features a few activities that can be repeated to be the most lucrative.

Developers not changing things up can actually make the game boring and feel like an endless grind. That is exactly what online has become for many, as players constantly grind Cayo Perico or CEO crates, for instance.

The changes coming to the game with the Criminal Enterprises DLC are sure to shake up the meta and make it exciting again. Multiple payout increases and quality-of-life changes have put many things back on the map again.

For instance, the Doomsday Heist now pays 50% more, making it a more viable option and putting it next to the Diamond Casino and Cayo Perico Heists. There are several more that pertain to races, Adversary Modes, and businesses.

2) Targeted towards combating griefers

GTA Online and its tryst with griefers has been the reason for many players to abandon the game for good. With the Criminal Enterprises DLC, however, Rockstar plans to finally address the issue.

Several changes being introduced are tied towards combating griefers in public lobbies. Earlier, the KD ratio served as motivation for tryhards to kill others randomly. From July 26 onwards, however, the stat will only be affected by kills and deaths that occur during competitive gameplay.

Racers driving the opposite way to bump others off the road is a very familiar sight for gamers in Los Santos. Changes made to the Race Creator will enable creators to ghost players who drive backwards.

Perhaps the most important change of all pertains to a griefer's mount of choice, the Oppressor MK 2. For years, this flying weaponized motorcycle has plagued public lobbies. Well, that is about to change.

The new update hits the broomstick with two mega-nerfs, one towards its missiles and the other its countermeasures.

3) Reacting to player feedback

Rockstar Games has never been known for listening or responding to community feedback, at least as far as GTA Online is concerned. But the Criminal Enterprises DLC completely busts that myth and blows it out of the water. Revealing to fans where most ideas for the changes came from, the company said:

"The Criminal Enterprises will implement a significant number of overall experience improvements, including many requested by players via the GTA Online Feedback website."

This update emphasizes change more than new content, as is evident from the information released by the developers.

For instance, new ways to eat snacks and equip armor, featured within the weapon wheel, may sound insignificant. But in reality, fans have requested Rockstar to make it less troublesome for a long time.

If "better late than never" had a scenario to describe it with, this is it.

4) Encouraging teamplay

The essence of a multiplayer game like GTA Online is playing and interacting with other users from various parts of the world. Unfortunately, the prevalent trend sees players either keep to themselves or just mindlessly kill each other. This is because there was never enough motivation to work together towards a common goal.

Multiple new changes being introduced by the Criminal Enterprises DLC are focused towards encouraging teamplay.

One, which is very noticeable and will definitely have a great impact, is the increased salaries for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC members. Additionally, they will also earn a special cut by helping others successfully sell their stock.

Earlier, this was capped at a meager $5000 every 15 minutes, and no extra bonus was earned even after helping others sell goods worth millions.

5) Available on all platforms

The GTA Online community has been quite miffed at Rockstar since the Expanded and Enhanced update dropped on March 15. The upgrade brought in several quality-of-life changes, new graphics modes, and some new content to the game. However, all of it was exclusive to the next gen consoles, the PS5 and XBOX Series X|S.

PC and current gen console gamers cannot access the new vehicles and Hao's Special Works without purchasing the update and the elusive consoles.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC, however, will be completely free to download and available on all platforms across the board, which includes PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

