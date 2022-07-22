What systems will the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update be available on?

GTA Online players don't have to worry about missing out on the latest DLC content. Rockstar's The Criminal Enterprises DLC is bringing major changes with a "sweeping update." It will have the game expanding on various businesses through increased payouts and special events. Players will also have the ability to play in private lobbies.

GTA Online is a popular game available on various platforms. Of course, Rockstar will continue to update the game as long as it retains a significant playerbase. This is especially relevant when it comes to last-gen consoles. Some players have been wondering if the Summer update will arrive on those systems.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises won't be exclusive to a particular system

The latest update will be available on every platform

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e https://t.co/bYxw7x1YsH

Rockstar has directly stated that The Criminal Enterprises will be accessible on every system. This is based on the final paragraph from their official Newswire page, particularly the last few lines. The company posts all its major news updates on its website, but it often leaves out information on its Twitter posts.

Here's what Rockstar said about the Summer update:

"The Criminal Enterprises launches on July 26 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC."

Criminal Enterprises won't just be available on more modern consoles. It will also make its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The entire community will be able to play the latest update. The only exceptions to this are PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 players. GTA Online has been discontinued on those systems ever since December of last year.

GTA Online is here to stay on last-gen consoles

Shadow Beast Triple # SHDW @Shwbeast270_1 New update for GTA online for all platform which is that the good news I thought PS4 not getting update anymore just like ps3 did. So I guess both console are getting update now. Last time PS4 didn't get update after GTA v release on PS5 version so that mean PS4 get what PS5 got New update for GTA online for all platform which is that the good news I thought PS4 not getting update anymore just like ps3 did. So I guess both console are getting update now. Last time PS4 didn't get update after GTA v release on PS5 version so that mean PS4 get what PS5 got

As shown in the above tweet, some players were concerned about the future of GTA Online content, particularly with regard to last-gen consoles. At least for the time being, last-gen consoles will continue to receive updates.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will not go the same route as the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Their outdated technology was the main reason Rockstar stopped supporting those consoles. Another issue was the dwindling playerbase due to a lack of updates.

The update will arrive on July 26

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries The Criminal Enterprises will also introduce a reduction in the effectiveness of the Oppressor Mk II’s homing missiles and countermeasures, boosts to Race and Adversary Mode payouts, increased payouts for the OG Heists and Doomsday Heist, bigger paydays for Associates and more. The Criminal Enterprises will also introduce a reduction in the effectiveness of the Oppressor Mk II’s homing missiles and countermeasures, boosts to Race and Adversary Mode payouts, increased payouts for the OG Heists and Doomsday Heist, bigger paydays for Associates and more. https://t.co/YZLBRtZb6o

Dataminers like @TezFunz2 previously suggested that Rockstar would drop the update around July 26. And their prediction turned out to be quite accurate since Rockstar revealed on July 21 that the DLC would be launched on that exact date. For players who don't know why the delay happened, the company extended their July 7 weekly events.

GTA Online players now have to wait less than a week before the big Summer update. The Criminal Enterprises will bring several quality-of-life improvements into the game. This includes better payouts, mission variety, and the nerfed Oppressor Mk II.

Rockstar outright stated it was listening to player feedback for this update, and fans have been speaking in favor of its contents since Rockstar's newswire article went up.

