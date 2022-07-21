GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises will let players access all business activities in private sessions

Rockstar Games finally informed GTA Online players about the new content that is coming their way via a post on Newswire. The Criminal Enterprises DLC will drop on July 26 and will bring in a whole host of changes along with the ability to conduct all business activities in private sessions.

Earlier, gamers had to enter public sessions to source or sell stock/crates. This new change will allow gamers to earn money in peace without worrying about griefers tailing them.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC brings good news for grinders in GTA Online

GTA Online players are a mere five days away from the major summer update promised by Rockstar. Although gamers learned a lot from the leaks provided by Tez2 and alloca8or a few days back, this information is official.

The online community has been unhappy with the state of the game for quite some time now. The grievances generally point towards the toxic nature of lobbies and griefers being overpowered.

Doing sales missions, be it for the CEO Offices, Nightclub, MC Businesses or Bunker, was a nightmare. The global signal alerted all players of the whereabouts of the cargo being moved. Unfortunately, gamers can only conduct these business activities in public lobbies.

"And no matter which Criminal Career path you’ve chosen, all Business activities — including Sell Missions — will now be available to play in private (Invite Only, Crew, and Friends) sessions as part of The Criminal Enterprises."

With the Criminal Enterprises DLC, however, gamers will be able to grind in peace. Based on Rockstar's Newswire update, players will be allowed to source supplies and sell products in all lobbies. This includes:

Invite only lobbies

Crew lobbies

Friends lobbies

Players are already expressing their delight over the upcoming change on social media. The GTA Online community has, for years, been upset about only being able to sell stock in public lobbies.

Apart from this major change, a few more alterations will make earning money a little easier. Associates, MC members, and Bodyguards will now draw higher salaries. This will encourage players to band together to complete missions.

The payout for the following heists has also been increased:

Fleeca job

Prison break

Series A funding

Humane Labs raid

The Pacific Standard heist

Doomsday Heist

This change will be welcomed by players who have been constantly grinding either Cayo Perico or the Diamond Casino Heist to earn boatloads of cash.

The DLC will also increase payouts on Race and Adversary Modes, leveling out the meta even further.

"Look for more details on all the new gameplay and balancing changes at the Rockstar Newswire when The Criminal Enterprises launches on July 26 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC."

There are sure to be more changes as informed by Rockstar. However, GTA Online players will have to wait for the DLC to drop first.

