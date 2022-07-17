5 things we learned from GTA Online's summer update leak

GTA Online has kept the game relevant even after all these years, thanks to Rockstar Games' constant support with frequent content expansions. As is customary, the developers are going to drop the summer DLC very soon.

Recent leaks making the rounds on social media have demanded the attention of all fans. Insider TezFunz2's tweet above credits alloca8or for providing important information regarding the upcoming DLC.

What does the latest GTA Online Summer DLC leak talk about?

5) Codename "DLC 1 2022"

Taite @SighTaitor @TezFunz2 @alloc8or Shout out DLC 1 2022 gotta be one if my fav DLC titles @TezFunz2 @alloc8or Shout out DLC 1 2022 gotta be one if my fav DLC titles

Like every update (Contract, Cayo Perico, Diamond Casino) this one too will have a name upon release, but for now, Rockstar has codenamed it "DLC 1 2022" in the files, as the dataminer, alloca8or, found out. Fans have been posting hilarious stuff about the codename with some added sarcasm.

GTA Online insiders have also called the developers rather lazy this time around for not having a cooler codename. In their defense, this GTA Online DLC codename actually gives very little away, unlike ''Project Americas'' from not too long ago.

4) Activity outside Los Santos and Blaine County

𝗘𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 🗿🇺🇦🗿 @Elevatorisbest @TezFunz2



Cayo Perico or some minor interior set in some different place? @alloc8or Outside San Andreas?Cayo Perico or some minor interior set in some different place? @TezFunz2 @alloc8or Outside San Andreas?Cayo Perico or some minor interior set in some different place?

The leak also says:

"Some other certain people have also been hinting at an activity outside of San Andreas - I'll let the reader figure this one out."

GTA Online fans have long requested a map expansion, and people have even hinted at Liberty City being added not too long ago. Whether that is the case remains to be seen. But realistically, this could also mean activities (races, adversary modes, others) on the island of Cayo Perico.

It has been a part of the game for quite some time and is technically outside Los Santos and Blaine County. Currently, players can only visit the island during the scope-out and finale missions of the Heist.

3) Skydiving activities

According to alloc8or, an all-new skydiving activity could also be added to GTA Online via 'DLC 1 2022.' Gamers who have completed the story mode or played out all of Dom's missions will have the upper hand here.

Skydiving can still be done in the game by simply jumping out of an aircraft, either as a driver or passenger, but this new addition is a separate activity altogether.

According to the leak, the activity will also feature its very own collectible. It will be interesting to see how the online variant will differ from the story mode.

2) Two new Rifles

There are loads of weapons to choose from in GTA Online, however, players have developed a meta over time. Based on the new leaks, two new rifles might be making their way into the game.

The first one is called a Tactical Rifle in the game files and will most likely be categorized as an Assault Rifle along with the Advanced, Bullpup, Compact, and other rifles. Fans are also speculating this to be a variant of the fan-favorite M4.

Another rifle, codenamed PRCSRIFLE, could be an addition to the sniper and marksman class of guns. PRC stands for Precision Rifle Cartridge, and the 'S' could denote snipers.

The exact make and model of the two guns are unknown at this point, and Rockstar could add anything similar to what the video accurately describes. What remains to be seen is whether this will make for a more balanced meta or break it completely.

1) 26 new vehicle slots

The first point mentioned in the leak has all the GTA Online fans excited as everyone loves driving and racing cars in the game.

However, the leak just says there will be 26 new vehicle slots, which does not really mean 26 new vehicles like most fans seem to think. This implies 26 new garage spaces to store vehicles in.

Fans are pretty divided as to what this fact might entail. Some are leaning towards a new property, like the agency, in the game. Others think Rockstar might add the ability to own multiple high-end apartments simultaneously.

High-end apartments come with a 10-car garage that can also house 3 bicycles, bringing the total to 13.

All the points mentioned above are based on the information provided by insiders alloca8or and TezFunz2. They both boast a very reputable track record, however, this is about GTA, and everything should be taken with a pinch of salt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far