When is the next GTA Online update for July 2022?

Rockstar typically updates their weekly activities every Thursday. However, the July 7 events have been extended until July 25. Subsequently, many players have been wondering if the big summer update will happen by then.

For all intents and purposes, this article will provide information from noted insider @Tezfunz2, otherwise known as Tez2. He believes that Rockstar has pushed back the original release date. Without further ado, here's what players should know.

GTA Online's next big update might take a few weeks (July 2022)

Players have to wait until July 25

- 2x GTA$ & RP on Payphone Hits added on top of current bonuses. Update:- Current #GTAOnline event extended till Tuesday, July 26th.- 2x GTA$ & RP on Payphone Hits added on top of current bonuses. Update:- Current #GTAOnline event extended till Tuesday, July 26th.- 2x GTA$ & RP on Payphone Hits added on top of current bonuses.

According to reliable source Tez2, the summer update seems to have been postponed by another week. The current weekly events have been extended, which means the update won't happen until then.

Such news might be very disappointing for players, considering how long they've been waiting. The last major update was the Contract DLC back in December last year.

Technically, players might also count the Enhanced and Expanded releases back in March, but the changes were minimal at best. In terms of a huge DLC update, it's been a long while.

The original date seemed to be July 19

Tez2 originally stated that Rockstar would release a new update on July 19. By this point, with the GTA Online weekly events, many of the activities randomly ended on July 18, which is a Monday.

Keep in mind that GTA Online typically resets on a Thursday. However, they have since extended these activities until July 25. Of course, even if the date was changed, this indicates that Rockstar pushed the update back.

Tez2 isn't a random 4chan poster that tends to spout farce. He is simply relaying information from alloc8or of the GTA Forums. The latter is a reputable leaker from the GTA Online community. Players should fully expect the next update in a matter of weeks.

What does the next update contain?

Again, all credit goes to alloc8or, who shared recent info on the GTA Forums. The codename for this upcoming event is "DLC 1 2022." Here is what players could potentially get in the next few weeks:

26 new vehicles slots

Two brand new rifle guns

Exploration outside of Los Santos

Skydiving activities

For clarification on the first point, 26 vehicle slots could refer to having a few more ten-car garages. Remember, they can hold three extra slots for bicycles. Rockstar will very likely add a few new properties in this GTA Online update, such as high-end apartments.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael?

#GTAOnline In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with "movie_set" as the assigned ped model set.A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael? In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with "movie_set" as the assigned ped model set.A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael?#GTAOnline https://t.co/kvLdPS0YR9

There have also been hints that Michael De Santa could make a return in GTA Online. According to insiders, Rockstar added a new spawn point scenario in front of a movie studio. Keep in mind that Michael is still involved in that industry, per Franklin's comments in the Contract DLC.

Whatever the future holds for GTA Online, players might be looking forward to it. Rockstar has already promised Oppressor Mk II nerfs. If Michael were to make a comeback, that would just be the icing on the cake.

